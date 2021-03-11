A Charolais cow, Venturon Let’s Elope, was judged supreme of the show at Wagin Woolorama in an inaugural competition that included the supreme individual animals from three sections including cattle, British and Australasian sheep breeds, and Merino and Poll Merino sheep.

Judge Kelly Patterson, a Wagin farmer, said his cattle experience was learnt from his grandfather, Frank Ganzer, who was principal of the Jenderwarra Poll Hereford stud.

“I am no judge, but just a humble farmer who has been well taught to have a good eye for stock,” Mr Patterson said.

Camera Icon Judge Kelly Patterson, centre, eyed off the Charolais cow as his pick for the supreme of the show. Credit: Countryman

Looking over the three animals, Kelly said the Poll Dorset ewe had good lines and angles.

“This PD has it all: smoothness with a great udder,” he said.

Moving on to the Merino, Mr Patterson said the ram had a great flank, smooth shoulders, good head and muzzle, and good horn set.

“He stands square, with a deep body with length and has bright, white and soft wool,” he said.

Kelly said the Charolais cow was soft and feminine with a beautiful head and muzzle, smooth shoulders, and a productive udder. “She has good width from hip to pins, and overall she is magnificent,” he said.

Camera Icon In the inaugural supreme of the show competition at Wagin Woolorama, the animals judged for the top award were a Venturon Charolais cow, held by Harris Thompson, an Angenup Merino ram, held by Paul Norrish and a Leween Poll Dorset ewe, held by Tim Shepherd, all individual supreme winners of their respected sections this year. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman, Bob Garnant

“This competition can be considered a novelty class, not to be taken too seriously, but I am going with the Charolais as my winner.” Venturon stud co-principal Harris Thompson, of Boyup Brook, was awarded a prize of a Honda 250 quad bike, courtesy of sponsor 4Farmers.