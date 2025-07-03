Two tiny town halls in far-flung parts of the Wheatbelt are being put up for sale by the local shire. The Shire of Dalwallinu recently opened expressions of interest to try and find separate buyers for the Wubin Town Hall and its adjoining supper room, and is also preparing documentation to sell the Buntine Town Hall. Shire of Dalwallinu president Keith Carter said while the shire’s population was going from “strength to strength”, the two historic brick-and-mortar buildings were not being used to “their full potential”. “It made sense to sell the assets to reduce shire maintenance and insurance costs,” he said. “We hope a buyer can utilise these buildings and contribute to the community in doing so. “With the Wubin Town Hall’s recent renovation, it would make an ideal backpacker hostel. or tourism business.” The two halls were once a social hub for their local communities, providing a venue for public meetings and a multitude of leisure activities including dances, sporting club activities and movies nights, which have enriched the community’s experience of rural life. The Wubin Town Hall, built in 1936 by local builder Hugh Barnes, replaced the original hall built in 1921. Mr Barnes built many local buildings, including the Dalwallinu Town Hall and his most prominent was the Wheatbelt Motel, which continues to operate at full capacity. A supper room was constructed on the north side of the hall in the 1950s, on the site of the original community hall. The Buntine Town Hall was once used as a venue for kindergarten which it first started in 1968, until 1970 when it moved to a railway house and later the school. In recent years, the two halls that have been mostly vacant for several years, have been used mostly used for storage. The hall in Wubin has been listed for $140,000 including GST. No price has been decided on for the Buntine Town Hall. Mr Carter said the Shire would consider offers at its ordinary council meeting on July 22. Interested parties can organise a viewing or find out more information by contacting the Shire.