The valuable contribution women play in both the agricultural and global space was celebrated in style on October 15 to celebrate International Day of Rural Women.

Dozens of ladies from far-flung parts of WA gathered at The Windsor Hotel for a night of networking — with plenty of food and canapés to keep guests content.

The event was co-ordinated by the Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network of WA, a non-for-profit organisation designed to support and better the economic and social well-being of women in the regions.

Conversation flowed freely but paused for a short series of speeches by RRR chief executive Kendall Galbraith, Creating Communities Australia senior research consultant Siddier Chambers, who spoke on behalf of the United Nations, and Value Creators co-founder Maree Gooch.

Camera Icon Jo Ashworth, of Goodlands, Education Department director of agricultural education Sally Panizza, and Curtin University learning designer Stacey Carter. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Wide Open Agriculture sales and administration officer Susan Konstanz and Wide Open Agriculture chief operating officer Miranda Stamps. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Pam Bagworth, of Collie, and Angela Anspach, of Wannamal. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Westpac agribusiness banking manager Georgia Wood and Enviro Infrastructure human resources coordinator Annabelle Harvey. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Value Creators co-founder Maree Gooch, Australian Agri Finance senior business relationship manager Jessica McCartney, CSBP community engagement and marketing and coordinator Sarah Jasper, and CSBP marketing officer Steph Gooch. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Achmea Farm Insurance representative Kylie Freer of Albany and Grain Industry Association of WA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon RRR Network chief executive officer Kendall Galbraith, ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese, WA Liberals research officer Kate Pryce. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Felicity Sewell, of Dowerin, and Libby Browne, of Eneabba. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Planfarm farm consultant Sang Ravindaran and Wongan Hills physiotherapist Jeanette Gordon. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Agrimaster national customer support manager Felicity Winter and Agrimaster acquisition manager Louise Porter. Credit: Countryman