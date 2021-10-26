Search
Contributions celebrated at Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s network of WA sundowner

Cally DupeCountryman
ECU future student engagement coordinator Georgina Ferreira, and Curtin geography students Nikki Coleman, Matilda Rose Black and Bethany D-Vauz.
Camera IconECU future student engagement coordinator Georgina Ferreira, and Curtin geography students Nikki Coleman, Matilda Rose Black and Bethany D-Vauz. Credit: Countryman

The valuable contribution women play in both the agricultural and global space was celebrated in style on October 15 to celebrate International Day of Rural Women.

Dozens of ladies from far-flung parts of WA gathered at The Windsor Hotel for a night of networking — with plenty of food and canapés to keep guests content.

The event was co-ordinated by the Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network of WA, a non-for-profit organisation designed to support and better the economic and social well-being of women in the regions.

Conversation flowed freely but paused for a short series of speeches by RRR chief executive Kendall Galbraith, Creating Communities Australia senior research consultant Siddier Chambers, who spoke on behalf of the United Nations, and Value Creators co-founder Maree Gooch.

Jo Ashworth, of Goodlands, Education Department director of agricultural education Sally Panizza, and Curtin University learning designer Stacey Carter.
Camera IconJo Ashworth, of Goodlands, Education Department director of agricultural education Sally Panizza, and Curtin University learning designer Stacey Carter. Credit: Countryman
Wide Open Agriculture sales and administration officer Susan Konstanz and Wide Open Agriculture chief operating officer Miranda Stamps.
Camera IconWide Open Agriculture sales and administration officer Susan Konstanz and Wide Open Agriculture chief operating officer Miranda Stamps. Credit: Countryman
Pam Bagworth, of Collie, and Angela Anspach, of Wannamal.
Camera IconPam Bagworth, of Collie, and Angela Anspach, of Wannamal. Credit: Countryman
Westpac agribusiness banking manager Georgia Wood and Enviro Infrastructure human resources coordinator Annabelle Harvey.
Camera IconWestpac agribusiness banking manager Georgia Wood and Enviro Infrastructure human resources coordinator Annabelle Harvey. Credit: Countryman
Value Creators co-founder Maree Gooch, Australian Agri Finance senior business relationship manager Jessica McCartney, CSBP community engagement and marketing and coordinator Sarah Jasper, and CSBP marketing officer Steph Gooch.
Camera IconValue Creators co-founder Maree Gooch, Australian Agri Finance senior business relationship manager Jessica McCartney, CSBP community engagement and marketing and coordinator Sarah Jasper, and CSBP marketing officer Steph Gooch. Credit: Countryman
Achmea Farm Insurance representative Kylie Freer of Albany and Grain Industry Association of WA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou.
Camera IconAchmea Farm Insurance representative Kylie Freer of Albany and Grain Industry Association of WA finance and administration manager Mila Fotiou. Credit: Countryman
RRR Network chief executive officer Kendall Galbraith, ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese, WA Liberals research officer Kate Pryce.
Camera IconRRR Network chief executive officer Kendall Galbraith, ANZ agribusiness manager Natalie Marchese, WA Liberals research officer Kate Pryce. Credit: Countryman
Felicity Sewell, of Dowerin, and Libby Browne, of Eneabba.
Camera IconFelicity Sewell, of Dowerin, and Libby Browne, of Eneabba. Credit: Countryman
Planfarm farm consultant Sang Ravindaran and Wongan Hills physiotherapist Jeanette Gordon.
Camera IconPlanfarm farm consultant Sang Ravindaran and Wongan Hills physiotherapist Jeanette Gordon. Credit: Countryman
Agrimaster national customer support manager Felicity Winter and Agrimaster acquisition manager Louise Porter.
Camera IconAgrimaster national customer support manager Felicity Winter and Agrimaster acquisition manager Louise Porter. Credit: Countryman
WA Mental Health Commission communications and events officer Mollie Tracey and Elders Real Estate rural real estate agent Kris Teakle.
Camera IconWA Mental Health Commission communications and events officer Mollie Tracey and Elders Real Estate rural real estate agent Kris Teakle. Credit: Cally Dupe/Countryman, Cally Dupe

