The little southern tourist town of Denmark is hoping to capture some international attention in the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 this year by reaching out to the Denmark national football team.

The local Denmark football club, together with Tourism WA, the Denmark Shire and Denmark Chamber of Commerce, has launched a video message to the visiting team, welcoming them to WA for the tournament which will be held in July and August.

With two of their three Group Stage matches to be played at Perth Rectangular Stadium on July 22 and August 1, Denmark will be based in the city for the tournament.

The video production includes a promise that the town of Denmark will cheer on the team during the tournament and invites the team to visit, outside of the busy competition schedule.

Denmark Shire president Ceinwen Gearon said the presence of the Danish national team in WA was an opportunity to gain exposure that was ”too good to pass up”.

“Our town is excited to have the Denmark national team in our State for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 and we look forward to cheering them on,” Dr Gearon said.

“We feel a special affinity with the Danes for obvious reasons, and though – of course – we’ll be hoping the Matildas win the tournament, we plan on cheering just as loud for the Danish team.

“And, if both sides reach the final, we’ll be quite conflicted.”

Dr Gearon said plans were in place to decorate the town red and white in the lead-up to the tournament to get into the festive spirit, adding there was a standing invitation for the Danes to visit Denmark, WA.

“Our coastline, forests, wildlife, wineries and hospitality offerings here in Denmark are world-class,” Dr Gearon said.

“So, we very much hope to see some members of the team visit us while they’re in WA, and maybe even Princess Mary will come to support her other team.”

Camera Icon The Denmark WA coastline. Credit: supplied / supplied

Tourism WA managing director Carolyn Turnbull said she was delighted that WA would have the opportunity to welcome Team Denmark to the state, “to showcase our world-class sporting venues, training facilities and accommodation to the players, supporters, fans and the world, during the biggest-ever women’s sporting event”.

Denmark will enter the competition after two 1-0 wins in April against Sweden and Japan and has been placed in Group D of the tournament with England, China PR and Haiti.

To qualify for the top 16 knockout stage they must finish in the top-two of the group stage.

Denmark will play their opening match against China PR on July 22 before heading to Sydney to play England on July 28, and returning to Perth to play Haiti on August 1.

Perth will host five group stage matches, including Canada versus Northern Ireland on July 26, Panama versus Jamaica July 29 and Morocco versus Colombia on August 3.

New Zealand is set to host Norway at Eden Park, Auckland, on July 20 for the opening match of the tournament, with Australia facing off against the Republic of Ireland at Stadium Australia, Sydney, a few hours later.