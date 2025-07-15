Two South West residents have been found guilty of animal cruelty charges near Manjimup for releasing dogs to hunt captured feral pigs and uploading the filmed footage online. ABC Country Hour reported on July 15 Marie Ann Parker, 22, and Riley Thomas Lang, 25, were found guilty of four counts of promoting a prohibited activity following a trial in Bunbury Magistrates Court. Lang was found not guilty of one count of promoting a prohibited activity. Parker and Lang captured feral pigs before releasing them to be hunted by their dogs, filming the hunt and uploading the footage to their social media accounts. The broadcaster reported that one video showed Lang in a dam with a restrained boar that was surrounded by dogs near its face and ears — that video then cut and showed Lang holding the boar on the dam’s bank with the boar being bitten on the face by the dogs. Another video showed Parker restraining a pig before cutting to show a pig being surrounded by three barking dogs. The broadcaster further reported that RSPCA believed it was the first time the charity has successfully prosecuted pig hunters in WA of promoting a prohibited activity.s Lang and Parker will next appear in Bunbury Magistrates Court on August 19 for sentencing.