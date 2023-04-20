The State Government has unveiled a Primary Producers Firearms Advisory Board to provide advice and feedback from industry during the biggest overhaul of firearms laws in WA history.

The advisory board is made up of representatives from the WAFarmers Federation, Pastoralists and Graziers Association WA, Vegetables WA, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, and Wines of Western Australia.

The board will be chaired by WA Police Minister Paul Papalia and will meet on a monthly basis to discuss all proposed changes related to primary producers as a part of the re-write of WA’s five-decade-old Firearms Act.

Mr Papalia said WA primary producers required firearms as a part of their day-to-day jobs.

“I want to ensure the new Act provides procedural and operational improvements for our farmers, growers and pastoralists,” Mr Papalia said.

“The Primary Producers Firearms Advisory Board will become the principal authority to speak on behalf of WA farmers, growers and pastoralists and represent their best interests with a seat at the table during the re-writing of the act.

“The overhaul of WA’s firearms laws will ensure there is an adequate balance between legitimate and responsible gun ownership and community safety.”

Police figures reveal Western Australians now own more than 349,000 guns — a 60 per cent jump in the number of licensed guns compared to 13 years ago.

Mr Papalia said the new Firearms Act would modernise the current firearms licensing regime with a strong focus on community safety.