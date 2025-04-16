Farming young guns gather for Rabobank Young Farmers Forum

Rabobank brought the next generation of WA farmers together at the bank’s Young Farmers Forum held in Busselton late last month for a day of learning and networking. The one-day event gave more than 40 farming young guns from across the South West the chance to connect, learn and explore, according to Rabobank State manager Steve Kelly. “The group gained insights and skills to set themselves up for success,” he said. The event kicked off with some classroom-style sessions focused on communications and data-driven decision-making. Participants then took part in an innovative field trip to visit local farmers Rob and Kellie Bell at the Plains, near Bunbury, and Mark and Dorothy Haggerty, of Capel, to learn about innovation and technology. It was the third time Rabobank has held the Young Farmers Forum in WA, with previous forums in Esperance in 2018 and 2023. Mr Kelly said the event aimed to foster strong networks between the young farmers, which he hoped would help them continue to inspire each other and have the confidence to take their businesses forward.