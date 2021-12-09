The first dedicated advocate for country students says she has a “huge job” ahead of her as she aims to give regional students a voice and address disparity in educational outcomes between country and city kids.

Former Nationals minister Fiona Nash was named Australia’s first Regional Education Commissioner on December 6.

The role has been created to bring a national focus and direction for regional and remote education.

Ms Nash told Countryman she took the role “very seriously” and would be a champion for the educational needs of students in regional communities from the moment she started the job.

She said a big part of her role would be working with governments at all levels, peak education organisations and regional and remote communities to improve educational outcomes for students.

“Regional education has always been a priority for me. My background led me to think that this is a role where I could really make a difference to people’s lives,” she said.

“The role really is about bringing together government, the education sector and communities to identify what the solutions are to the challenges that mean we have such disparity in outcomes between city and country.”

She will serve a three-year term and report annually on the progress of recommendations after receiving a unanimous recommendation by an independent selection panel as part of a merit-based search.

Ms Nash has previously represented NSW in the Senate from 2004 to 2017, holding several ministerial roles including Regional Development and Regional Communications Minister, and Shadow parliamentary secretary for Regional Education.

The role was formed after a review called Napthine found country Australians were less than half as likely to obtain a university degree by the age of 35, compared to their city counterparts.

The report called for a national, sustained focus on the progress and outcomes of regional tertiary initiatives.

Ms Nash said the role would have a broad remit — from early childhood through to higher education, including both university and vocational education and training — and involve implementing recommendations of the Napthine review.

She listed three key areas to address: aspiration, access and attainment.

“So giving rural, regional and remote people the opportunity to further their education, making it easier for them to do so, and to find out whether they need more support,” she said.

“While there are huge challenges, there are huge opportunities and I am excited about this role.

“I have been really humbled by the positive response from the education sector and the community more broadly. The creation of this role has been very positively received.”

Ms Nash’s appointment came just days after the Isolated Children’s Parents Association launched a three-month campaign calling on the Federal Government to “formally acknowledge and implement measures” to support geographically isolated families using distance education.

IPCA Australia federal president Alana Moller said COVID-19 lockdowns had given rise to a “newfound acknowledgement and empathy for home schooling” and called for formal funding and support to be provided to families.

“Another year of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions has emphasised the challenges associated with educating children at home while continuing to work, manage businesses and perform other daily activities,” she said.

“For geographically isolated families this is an ongoing challenge which does not come to an end when restrictions ease and schools reopen.”

The four-day-a-week role will report to Federal Regional Education Minister Bridget McKenzie, who said Ms Nash would advocate fiercely on behalf of students who live and study in the regions.

“Fiona has a deep love for regional Australia and a strong understanding of the education sector and I know she will advocate fiercely on behalf of students who live and study in these areas,” Ms McKenzie said.

The Federal Government has committed $6 million over four years to create the role and for projects to “significantly improve” regional education outcomes by 2030.