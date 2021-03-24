Search
Fun with smiles as show goes on

George King, 7, of Narrikup in the cattle yards.
Camera IconGeorge King, 7, of Narrikup in the cattle yards. Credit: Astrid Volzke

The rain held off and smiles came out for this year’s Wagin Woolorama, with a big crowd heading to the March 5 and 6 event.

Those attending WA’s biggest sheep show checked out sheep judging, shearing, the wool pavilion, poultry, photography, dog high jump, and much more.

There was plenty to celebrate at the first major field day in WA since COVID-19 shuttered plans for other field days last year.

After two days of events, patrons gathered for the thrills and spills Wagin Rodeo on Saturday night.

It was the 49th event for Woolorama and the 118th agricultural show for the town.

Last year’s Woolorama was held just days before the State went into lockdown due to COVID-19.

But lady luck struck Woolorama once again with the green light to hold the 2021 event after so many agricultural shows were cancelled or postponed last year.

Wagin children Isaac Brockway, 6, Ruby Brockway, 8, Sophie Scanlon, 8, Henry Scanlon, 3, and Lizzy Scanlon, 5.
Camera IconWagin children Isaac Brockway, 6, Ruby Brockway, 8, Sophie Scanlon, 8, Henry Scanlon, 3, and Lizzy Scanlon, 5. Credit: Astrid Volzke
WA College of Agriculture — Denmark students Davin Jarvis, Kasey James, Riley Pes, Zoe Skinner and Jack Kondakov.
Camera IconWA College of Agriculture — Denmark students Davin Jarvis, Kasey James, Riley Pes, Zoe Skinner and Jack Kondakov. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Zoe Rundle, 7, from Perth.
Camera IconZoe Rundle, 7, from Perth. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Andrew and Becky Skidmore with Chloe, 9, and Cody, 12, visited Wagin Woolorama from New South Wales.
Camera IconAndrew and Becky Skidmore with Chloe, 9, and Cody, 12, visited Wagin Woolorama from New South Wales. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Zara Horley, 11, from Darkan.
Camera IconZara Horley, 11, from Darkan. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Blake Davis and Jai Davis, 5, from Wagin.
Camera IconBlake Davis and Jai Davis, 5, from Wagin. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Erin King, 9, from Darkan.
Camera IconErin King, 9, from Darkan. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Mihcael and Yolanda Teijeiro, of Denmark.
Camera IconMihcael and Yolanda Teijeiro, of Denmark. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Blake Lloyd, 5, Jack Lloyd, 9, and Kate Lloyd, 8, from Newdegate.
Camera IconBlake Lloyd, 5, Jack Lloyd, 9, and Kate Lloyd, 8, from Newdegate. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Ruby Holland, 3, from Busselton.
Camera IconRuby Holland, 3, from Busselton. Credit: Astrid Volzke
WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin students Justin Stott, Tyson Landsdell and Levi Wagenknecht.
Camera IconWA College of Agriculture - Narrogin students Justin Stott, Tyson Landsdell and Levi Wagenknecht. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Tex Wise, 2, and Billy Wise, 3, from Katanning.
Camera IconTex Wise, 2, and Billy Wise, 3, from Katanning. Credit: Astrid Volzke
Wagin Woolorama singer Kelly Newton-Wordsworth.
Camera IconWagin Woolorama singer Kelly Newton-Wordsworth. Credit: Astrid Volzke

