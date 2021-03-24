Fun with smiles as show goes on

The rain held off and smiles came out for this year’s Wagin Woolorama, with a big crowd heading to the March 5 and 6 event.

Those attending WA’s biggest sheep show checked out sheep judging, shearing, the wool pavilion, poultry, photography, dog high jump, and much more.

There was plenty to celebrate at the first major field day in WA since COVID-19 shuttered plans for other field days last year.

After two days of events, patrons gathered for the thrills and spills Wagin Rodeo on Saturday night.

It was the 49th event for Woolorama and the 118th agricultural show for the town.

Last year’s Woolorama was held just days before the State went into lockdown due to COVID-19.

But lady luck struck Woolorama once again with the green light to hold the 2021 event after so many agricultural shows were cancelled or postponed last year.

Camera Icon Wagin children Isaac Brockway, 6, Ruby Brockway, 8, Sophie Scanlon, 8, Henry Scanlon, 3, and Lizzy Scanlon, 5. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon WA College of Agriculture — Denmark students Davin Jarvis, Kasey James, Riley Pes, Zoe Skinner and Jack Kondakov. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Zoe Rundle, 7, from Perth. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Andrew and Becky Skidmore with Chloe, 9, and Cody, 12, visited Wagin Woolorama from New South Wales. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Zara Horley, 11, from Darkan. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Blake Davis and Jai Davis, 5, from Wagin. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Erin King, 9, from Darkan. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Mihcael and Yolanda Teijeiro, of Denmark. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Blake Lloyd, 5, Jack Lloyd, 9, and Kate Lloyd, 8, from Newdegate. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Ruby Holland, 3, from Busselton. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin students Justin Stott, Tyson Landsdell and Levi Wagenknecht. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon Tex Wise, 2, and Billy Wise, 3, from Katanning. Credit: Astrid Volzke

Camera Icon George King, 7, of Narrikup in the cattle yards. Credit: Astrid Volzke