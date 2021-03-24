Fun with smiles as show goes on

The rain held off and smiles came out for this year’s Wagin Woolorama, with a big crowd heading to the March 5 and 6 event.
Those attending WA’s biggest sheep show checked out sheep judging, shearing, the wool pavilion, poultry, photography, dog high jump, and much more.
There was plenty to celebrate at the first major field day in WA since COVID-19 shuttered plans for other field days last year.
After two days of events, patrons gathered for the thrills and spills Wagin Rodeo on Saturday night.
It was the 49th event for Woolorama and the 118th agricultural show for the town.
Last year’s Woolorama was held just days before the State went into lockdown due to COVID-19.
But lady luck struck Woolorama once again with the green light to hold the 2021 event after so many agricultural shows were cancelled or postponed last year.