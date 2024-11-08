Volunteer bush fire brigades across WA have the chance to share in $45,000 of funding after Western Power opened applications for its annual grants program.

The Bushfire Volunteers Grants Program provides access to extra support and equipment for brigades within the utility’s expansive network.

Western Power chief executive Sam Barbaro said the utility was proud to give back to “vital community groups”.

“This funding will assist volunteer bush fire brigades to purchase additional equipment such as iPads, generators, shade structures and equipment bags, all part of ensuring brigades are able to safely and effectively carry out firefighting activities,” he said.

“Last year, we provided $45,500 in funding to 48 volunteer bush fire brigades in 23 local government areas across the network.”

Thirteen Wheatbelt brigades received a total of $18,564 as part of last year’s grants program.

Mr Barbaro said Western Power was implementing measures to reduce bushfire risks ahead of summer, including spending $136 million on pole replacements, $61m on conductor replacements, and $32m on vegetation management.

Applications close on December 4. Visit westernpower.com.au/about/community/bushfire-volunteers-grants.