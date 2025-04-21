WA junior rodeo competitors put on a spectacular array of talent at the Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo, so much so, that the event produced WA’s youngest All Round Cowboy title to date. The annual rodeo, hosted by Double Barrell Entertainment owners Mark and Jo Kestel, brought a crowd of 5000 to Harvey Dickson’s Boyup Brook property on April 20, which also included a Saturday evening country music “shindig”. Mr Dickson’s daughter, Shane Dickson, opened the rodeo by singing the Australian anthem before the national Rodeo Queen Paris Aldenton and the competition’s first runner-up Olivia Donaldson paraded Australian flags in the grand entry riding parade. In the Rope and Tie competition, Collie junior cowboy Luke Jeffrey, 13, finished third to start his campaign to claim the event’s All Round Cowboy title. Sealing his run to the title, Luke and teammate Cash Kestel, 15, won the team roping competition against a field of 28, elevating Luke’s title claim further. Luke, who was brought up in a rodeo family with a practice arena in the backyard paddock at home, was believed to be the youngest WA rodeo competitor to be awarded the prestigious title. “We practise our roping skills regularly and Dad hosts rodeo schools at our arena,” he said. Mr Kestel, who shared the MC duties with Paul Casey at Boyup Brook, said WA’s rodeo youth competitors were in top form at Boyup Brook. “Three cheers to our youngsters, the future of WA rodeo,” he said. Other young brilliant competitors included Ella Jeffrey (Luke’s sister) who won the ladies breakaway roping event in a time of 3.05 sec., with Oakford cowgirl Brianna Maxwell in a runner-up (3.10) finish. Keeping the wins in the Maxwell family, Cooper Maxwell (Brianna’s brother) won the inaugural 14-U18 bull ride on 69 points. In the 11-U14 junior barrel race, Olivia Docking was fastest around the drums in 15.4sec. and taking out the 8-U11 Barrel Race was Bindoon cowboy Cobb Oversby (18sec.), who was the national Australian Bushmen’s, Campdraft and Rodeo Association points standing leader last year. His mother Amanda Oversby won the open barrel race in 17.01sec. against a field of 14, with Bullsbrook cowgirl Hunta Gallacher finishing as runner-up in her campaign to be named All Round Cowgirl at the rodeo. Gingin junior cowboy Coby McCarthy, 13, was best in the 8-U14 steer ride with the judges awarding him a 68-point ride. In the 8-U11 junior steer ride, Byford cowboy Archie Wardlow, 10, completed his six-second ride to take the win. Krshaun Petrevski won the novice bull ride with a score of 64 points while Megan Cockinos, one of the few female competitors, found airtime for her efforts. The open bull ride was won by equal joint winners J D Mills and Broome cowboy Gary Barnes, both scoring 72-point rides. In the bareback ride Wandering cowboy Brandon Van Zyl was in top form, riding bucking horse Russell’s Boy to be awarded top bragging rights with judges scoring his performance 71 points. The next Boyup Brook Rodeo, featuring US country music sensation Jesse Daniel, will be held on October 25. To find out more, visit doublebarrelventertainment.com.au.