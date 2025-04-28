The Harvey Dickson Easter Rodeo drew a big crowd of thrillseekers to cheer on some of WA’s best cowboys and cowgirls as they competed in a full spectrum of extreme equestrian and rough stock sports. The annual cow town event, conducted by the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association and held at Harvey Dickson’s idyllic property in Boyup Brook on Easter Sunday, was a spectacular extravaganza with all the thrills and spills. The crowd of 5000 were entertained with all the action associated with the sport of rodeo, from the junior barrel races to the open bull rides. It was non-stop horse and cattle motion with riders holding on for top bragging rights. Rodeo announcers Paul Casey and Double Barrel Entertainment co-owner Mark Kestel kept the crowd entertained with their commentary, and rodeo clown Luke Metcalf had a bag full of goodies to hand out including chocolate Easter eggs. Visitors were also enthralled with the evening’s live music show to add to their memories of a great day out.