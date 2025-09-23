The State’s first Motherland charity event ensured no rural mum was left behind as nearly 200 mothers, grandmothers and children from across the Great Southern travelled to the Darkan Town Hall on Sunday. Local mums Sarah Wilson, Janelle South, Alli Gossage and Tracey Campbell answered the call when Motherland founder and chief executive Stephanie Trethewey showed interest in a WA debut event. Motherland is a nationwide charity that aims to reduce isolation and improve mental health for mums on the land by offering a range of services including a podcast, the Motherland Village program and connect platform, a scholarship fund, and general events and advocacy. Ms Trethewey said she started Motherland because she was feeling isolated as a new rural mum and wanted connection. “It takes a village to raise a child, and I thought where the hell was mine?” she said. “I’m a big believer of turning pain into purpose, and when women get together magic happens.” A panel included of Motherland village members Tracey Angwin, who has fostered 19 children as well as having four sons of her own; and Louise O’Niell, who spoke on mental health. She specifically talked about being there for her husband when the farm was under stress, her son who has ADHD, and remembering to check in with herself and cultivate love. Country music artist Shenai Johnston opened up about how she put a pause on music when her mum died when she was 19, but returned to it to help her through her own motherhood journey with two autistic children. Johnston performed her original song Heart Of The Team, which she wrote about her eldest son and the love the family share. The milestone event also provided a bar, morning tea, lunch and dessert table, allowing an opportunity for the mothers to mingle and share their own experiences. Ms Trethewey said the event fostered connection and celebration over the shared experience of motherhood to help rural women feel less alone. “Motherhood on the land can be brutal but it’s also beautiful, and today motherhood is all about sharing those ups and downs,” she said. “There’s a lot of women here who have not engaged with Motherland before so it’s a real opportunity for them to learn more about our charity and themselves, and start having those deeper conversations. “Every rural mum deserves a village.” Motherland offers 0-3, 4-10 and 11-18-year-old programs to help mothers on every step of their journey. Ms Trethewey said women who were not parents yet also listened in so they could learn and create a village before being thrust into motherhood.