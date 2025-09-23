Australia’s biggest sheep station has finally been sold, with a UK-owned agribusiness giant snapping up Rawlinna Station for an undisclosed amount after months of delays. The purchase transfer is expected to be completed by October to British-owned Consolidated Pastoral Company which plans to grow the station’s flock size from 30,000. The deal was delayed for seven months while awaiting approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board and the WA Government which needed to approve to transfer of the pastoral lease. Rawlinna Station, 400km south-east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, was established in 1962 and covers an area of more than one million hectares — roughly the size of Sydney. Jumbuck Pastoral Co has owned the Nullarbor station since the 1960s. CPC was notified by the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage this week of the transfer of the pastoral lease, with settlement expected to occur in October. Countryman understands CPC plans to restock the station with cattle, and the possibility of renewable energy projects on the station in future has not been ruled out. Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Tony Seabrook said the sale was a positive sign for investment in the area, as an increased sheep flock size will also mean infrastructure upgrades for the station. “The new owners of Rawlinna coming into Australia to invest, or basically invest in infrastructure upgrades — that’s a good thing,” he said. “The experience within the Kimberley; when the bigger corporates take on these properties is that they tend to invest extremely well in infrastructure. “You can’t just automatically run more sheep on a property . . . you have to put in place what it takes to do that — and that’s usually watering points and fences.” Mining magnate Andrew Forrest abandoned plans to buy Rawlinna Station for a renewable energy project in November 2024.