Dairy farmer Paul Weir lost nearly everything during the Lismore floods of 2022. Now the fourth-generation farmer is using his experience to raise awareness of mental health in regional Australia. Mr Weir, from Tuncester, 745km north-east of Sydney, was a guest speaker at this year’s WA Dairy Innovation Day. His speech — Treading Water: resilience in the face of destruction — struck a chord with everyone present and enforced the message to reach out in times of stress. “Farmers all go through challenges; it’s how we respond to challenges that defines us,” Mr Weir said. He said when the town of Lismore was issued a flood notice on the eve of the flood he felt relatively calm and prepared. “We had never lost anything in a flood before,” he said. “The night the flood warning was issued we had brought our milkers up to the dairy, which is the highest point on the farm.” At 2.30am the next day the flood water level had reached 12.4m — the highest on record. By 3.20am there was water in the dairy, where it had never been. “We made the decision to go and check on the cows,” Mr Weir said. “My wife Sharon tried to get to the calf shed but the water was too high. “My son Matt and I made our way to the dairy and soon realised there was nothing more we could do.” Mr Weir said in the 15 minutes they were in the milking shed the water level had gone from waist to shoulder height. “As I started making my way back to the house, every step I started thinking ‘we wont make it,’” he said. “They say life is fragile; for me it was a difference of about 5cm.” Mr Weir said Matt had seen him struggle to get back to the house and decided to go another way. Sharon had got back earlier after realising she couldn’t get to the calf shed. “Then the power went out. We knew the town would be in trouble and our two other sons were living in houses in town,” Mr Weir said. Fortunately that night the flood waters did not rise above the second story of their house. When the sun finally came up in the morning the family were able to see outside and take in the extent of the damage. “We heard the gate at the dairy break and watched as our dairy cows were swept past the house, swimming through the flood waters,” Mr Weir said. That’s when Mr Weir used his phone to make a video that went viral, sending it to family and friends. He said there was no more he could do and it was heart-breaking watching those cows, which he had raised with his family from birth, completely at the mercy of the floodwaters. At that point the family knew they needed to make a plan. They knew Matt’s jet ski was in a nearby shed and they could use it to get Sharon to safety, at her sister’s property on higher ground, and get into town to help rescue people. When flood water started receding the next morning the Weir family could better assess the condition their farm had been left in. Most of the farm machinery was out of action but the old Case tractor did start up. “We could feed the cows that were left — they heard that tractor and came running,” Mr Weir said. “There was water in the grain silo, our milk vat had moved, we didn’t have power but we had a loader. “A marathon starts with one step.” Mr Weir had five injured cows that needed euthanising, and 60 others to bury that had drowned at the dairy. This was his first job. With the help of family and friends the Weir family also began the job of rounding up stray livestock in town. After the family got through the first few days post flood, Mr Weir had resigned himself to the fact all his cows would need to be dried off from milk production. They were unlikely to be able to milk them given the situation on their farm. “A local friend insisted I bring my cows up to his place and try milking them,” Mr Weir said. “Within four hours the trucks arrived and we moved 170 cows to his dairy.” What remained of the milking herd stayed on at his friend’s dairy for two months. The Weirs had gone from having two business incomes (their 400 head dairy and a fertiliser business in town) to 120 milking cows. “To say it (rebuilding) was a tough road ahead is an understatement,” Mr Weir said. However, the generosity of strangers was evident from day one. Mr Weir said quantifying the cost of the flood was hard but their insurance claim alone was just under $3 million. He said the physical and emotional cost to the people affected by the floods needed more recognition. “I believe the most damage wasn’t caused by water but it was the mental strain and trauma that our community experienced,” Mr Weir said. He said mental health in the Australian Agricultural industry was a huge issue that needed proper recognition and the results of the 2023 National Farmer Wellbeing Report highlighted this. “Fifty-one per cent of farmers surveyed see mental health as a problem in their communities,” Mr Weir said. “Sixty-four per cent say they experience anxiety; 45 per cent have bouts of depression. “Forty-five per cent of farmers surveyed have had thoughts of self harm or suicide. Thirty per cent have actually attempted suicide.” Mr Weir challenged his fellow farmers to reach out to others who were struggling. “Looking back I am so grateful to those who reached out,” he said, adding that recovering from the flood was all about perspective. “The biggest strength of our farm is water security and rainfall: this will provide a future for our sons to farm,” Mr Weir said. “It’s important to focus on what you can control and remember what the really important things are in your life. For me, that’s family.”