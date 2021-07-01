Search
thewest.com.au

Locally-grown leaders gather in Northam

The West Australian
Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart, West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Oral McGuire.
Camera IconWheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart, West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Oral McGuire. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Wheatbelt business and community leaders joined together for the Wheatbelt Development Commission’s Locally Grown, Globally Focused networking forum in Northam on Friday.

More than 50 people gathered at at Northam’s Bilya Koort Boodja Centre for Nyoongar Culture and Environmental Knowledge.

The event provided an opportunity for Regional Economic Development and Value Add Investment grant recipients to meet, network and engage in a knowledge sharing panel session, headed by WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The panel included local business leaders AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling, Three Farmers co-founder Megan Gooding, Northern Valley Packers manager Shane Kay, and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey.

West Australian of the Year and AFL, Qantas and Woodside chair Richard Goyder gave the keynote address, speaking about the opportunities for Wheatbelt businesses in a changing national and global market.

Ardross Group chief executive David Lantzke with his wife Jillian Lantzke and York resident Ross Ainsworth.
Camera IconArdross Group chief executive David Lantzke with his wife Jillian Lantzke and York resident Ross Ainsworth. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Agdots co-founder Liz Brennan with DPIRD food and beverage fund project manager Edward Day and DPIRD investment manager Susan Hall.
Camera IconAgdots co-founder Liz Brennan with DPIRD food and beverage fund project manager Edward Day and DPIRD investment manager Susan Hall. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart, West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Oral McGuire.
Camera IconWheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart, West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Oral McGuire. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Noongar Land Enterprises vice chair Bruce Loo with Andy Galbraith of Merredin.
Camera IconNoongar Land Enterprises vice chair Bruce Loo with Andy Galbraith of Merredin. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Northern Valleys Locavore Store co-founders Trish Murrell and Tamieka Preston with West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder.
Camera IconNorthern Valleys Locavore Store co-founders Trish Murrell and Tamieka Preston with West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe/Haidee Vandenberghe
Labor MP Darren West electorate officer Jodie Ingram with Evoke Homes sales specialist Shayne Lucy.
Camera IconLabor MP Darren West electorate officer Jodie Ingram with Evoke Homes sales specialist Shayne Lucy. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Julimar Date Farm owner Mary Kelly and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey.
Camera IconJulimar Date Farm owner Mary Kelly and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Agdots co-founder Liz Brennan with DPIRD food and beverage fund project manager Edward Day and DPIRD investment manager Susan Hall.
Camera IconAgdots co-founder Liz Brennan with DPIRD food and beverage fund project manager Edward Day and DPIRD investment manager Susan Hall. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Ardross Group chief executive David Lantzke with his wife Jillian Lantzke and York resident Ross Ainsworth.
Camera IconArdross Group chief executive David Lantzke with his wife Jillian Lantzke and York resident Ross Ainsworth. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Wheatbelt Development Commission chair Rebecca Tomkinson, AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling and Labor MP Darren West.
Camera IconWheatbelt Development Commission chair Rebecca Tomkinson, AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling and Labor MP Darren West. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe
Shire of Dowerin chief executive Rebecca McCall, Northern Valley Packers manager Shane Kay, The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies and Shire of Koorda chief executive Darren Simmons.
Camera IconShire of Dowerin chief executive Rebecca McCall, Northern Valley Packers manager Shane Kay, The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies and Shire of Koorda chief executive Darren Simmons. Credit: : Haidee Vandenberghe

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails