Locally-grown leaders gather in Northam

Wheatbelt business and community leaders joined together for the Wheatbelt Development Commission’s Locally Grown, Globally Focused networking forum in Northam on Friday.

More than 50 people gathered at at Northam’s Bilya Koort Boodja Centre for Nyoongar Culture and Environmental Knowledge.

The event provided an opportunity for Regional Economic Development and Value Add Investment grant recipients to meet, network and engage in a knowledge sharing panel session, headed by WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

The panel included local business leaders AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling, Three Farmers co-founder Megan Gooding, Northern Valley Packers manager Shane Kay, and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey.

West Australian of the Year and AFL, Qantas and Woodside chair Richard Goyder gave the keynote address, speaking about the opportunities for Wheatbelt businesses in a changing national and global market.

Camera Icon Ardross Group chief executive David Lantzke with his wife Jillian Lantzke and York resident Ross Ainsworth. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Agdots co-founder Liz Brennan with DPIRD food and beverage fund project manager Edward Day and DPIRD investment manager Susan Hall. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart, West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder, WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan and Wheatbelt Development Commission board member Oral McGuire. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Noongar Land Enterprises vice chair Bruce Loo with Andy Galbraith of Merredin. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Northern Valleys Locavore Store co-founders Trish Murrell and Tamieka Preston with West Australian of the Year Richard Goyder. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe / Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Labor MP Darren West electorate officer Jodie Ingram with Evoke Homes sales specialist Shayne Lucy. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Julimar Date Farm owner Mary Kelly and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe

Camera Icon Wheatbelt Development Commission chair Rebecca Tomkinson, AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling and Labor MP Darren West. Credit: Haidee Vandenberghe