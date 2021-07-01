Locally-grown leaders gather in Northam

Wheatbelt business and community leaders joined together for the Wheatbelt Development Commission’s Locally Grown, Globally Focused networking forum in Northam on Friday.
More than 50 people gathered at at Northam’s Bilya Koort Boodja Centre for Nyoongar Culture and Environmental Knowledge.
The event provided an opportunity for Regional Economic Development and Value Add Investment grant recipients to meet, network and engage in a knowledge sharing panel session, headed by WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
The panel included local business leaders AGRIFresh managing director Joseph Ling, Three Farmers co-founder Megan Gooding, Northern Valley Packers manager Shane Kay, and Dome Cafe Group managing director Nigel Oakey.
West Australian of the Year and AFL, Qantas and Woodside chair Richard Goyder gave the keynote address, speaking about the opportunities for Wheatbelt businesses in a changing national and global market.