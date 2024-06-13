One in two Australian farmers have felt their mental health “decline” in the past year, a survey has revealed, as more primary producers report feeling “overworked, underappreciated and anxious”. The survey of nearly 700 farmers nationwide was the biggest yet undertaken by non-profit charity Rural Aid. “Seventy-six per cent of our farmers rated their mental health as poor, very poor or average,” Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters said, adding that the findings were a “wake-up call”. “Seventy per cent said they had considered selling their farm in the past year due to ongoing challenges like market fluctuations, natural disasters and financial pressures. “These numbers show that all is not well on the farm.” Mr Warlters said Rural Aid had been “urgently assisting” farmers battling increased levels of mental ill-health in the past three months, as industry confidence “plummeted”. Rural Aid mental health and wellbeing manager Myf Pitcher said biosecurity concerns, disaster recovery and bad weather were among the triggers. Record dry conditions in WA and South Australia had proved especially difficult. “From hay drops in South Australia, to water tank deliveries in WA and resilience and recovery conversations in Queensland, our mental health and wellbeing team have been working overtime to assist farmers with the challenges they’re currently facing,” Ms Pitcher said. “Rural Aid has organised and executed a support drop of hay, stockfeed or emergency household drinking water at the rate of roughly one per day over the last four weeks. The demand for hay in South Australia has been particularly strong.” With tax time looming, Ms Pritcher said it was a good time to consider donating to Rural Aid.