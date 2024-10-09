Events are vital for bringing rural communities together and Rural Women’s Day is no exception, supporting ladies in regional and remote Australia by providing opportunities for communication, collaboration and celebration. The inaugural sell-out Rural Women’s Day event was held in southern Victoria in October 2019 and has since grown, with more than 20 events held across Australia. In WA, Sarah Hayes has just finished organising and running her second WA Rural Women’s Day event, held at Phillips Brook Estate in Redmond, near Albany, on September 21. The event hosted a range of speakers and workshops, and provided an opportunity for participants to connect, develop friendships and celebrate what it is to be a rural woman in WA. Rural Women’s Day Ltd founder Jackie Elliott made her first trip to WA to speak at and support the event. She said the day was a great success and a credit to Mrs Hayes. “It was my first time visiting WA, the people were all so warm and welcoming, with the event really focusing on the importance of collaboration,” Mrs Elliott said. “The generosity of the local community through both volunteers and contributions was really felt. “I will be coming back next year for the next WA event.” Mrs Hayes said it was a fantastic day that included a great line-up of speakers and activities. “We had a floral workshop hosted by Helen Leighton; a boot scooting workshop from Kate Strong, of Hope in My Boots, from Kondinin; and a meditation and breathing workshop from Louise O’Neil, from Farm Life Fitness,” she said. “Kate Mitchell, from The Darcy Effect, was also a guest speaker and we heard from Rural Women’s Day founder Jackie Elliott.” A total of 35 guests attended, including women from as far as Queensland, Victoria, Kondinin, Cookernup, Dunsborough and Albany. Catering was an important aspect of the event, with a delicious selection of meals supplied by Phillips Brook Estate, a growing local Albany business that provides an ideal venue for hosting smaller intimate events. Mrs Hayes saying she wanted to provide an event that was more about having “a bit of me time” and celebrating some of the other aspects of life women could enjoy in regional communities, in addition to family, farm or business development. Mrs Hayes said when she first moved on to her now husband Ben Hayes’ family dairy farm in Cookernup seven years ago, she had been looking for an event such as this to help grow her sense of belonging to the local community. It was also an opportunity to develop friendships with other rural women. Mrs Hayes said while there were many other events being run around the State, they were mainly focused on farming and business networking opportunities. It was the appeal of what Rural Women’s Day Inc was about that encouraged her to reach out to founder Mrs Elliott to inquire about attending a WA version of the event. It was then that Mrs Hayes learnt no WA events had been developed through Rural Women’s Day Inc and there was an opportunity to host one. Between raising two small children and assisting on the family farm, Mrs Hayes has stepped into the role of volunteer event co-ordinator and has now successfully run her second event, with plans for the 2025 event to be held on September 13. “The experience has been incredible,” she said. “I have seen and been a part of developing so many strong friendships.” Mrs Hayes said the socialisation aspect of these events was so important, providing the opportunity to meet with, and learn from, other inspiring rural women.