There was no sign of a city-regional divide when agriculture leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders gathered for the fourth Bringing Dowerin Downtown luncheon at Crown Perth. The July 25 event attracted hundreds of people for an afternoon of networking, socialising and delving deep into some of the most topical issues in agriculture ahead of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days next month. It was an agricultural star-studded line up, with Dowerin Machinery Field Days general managing Danielle Green giving a passionate welcome address before Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart took to the stage, followed by Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Heather Brayford. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis and Tattarang chief executive John Hartman each gave a keynote address, before Euroz Hartleys head of business development Tim Banfield introduced the three-person panel. David McKeon, the head of Thomas Elder Sustainable Agriculture for Elders, was joined on stage alongside Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles and Gage Roads strategy and brand hospitality executive director Aaron Heary shared their views on the biggest issues in agriculture. Dowerin Machinery Field Days will be held on August 27 and 28.