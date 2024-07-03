The Country Women’s Association of WA has backed countless social campaigns over the years, taking a stand for rural communities in the form of letter writing and rallying at the steps of Parliament. For Koorunga branch president Annette Howard, CWA’s contributions have always been about making farming communities a safer and liveable place for future generations. “My grandchildren live on the farm. We’ve got three generations here,” she said. “I want them to be able to have the same opportunities and lifestyles that we had. I want them to live in a safe environment.” The Koorunga branch has moved motions on a number of regional issues, such as telecommunications, the live sheep export phase-out, protective measures against foot-and-mouth disease, and a push for safer country road verges, the latter of which Ms Howard brought to her branch’s attention after driving to Corrigin for a funeral. “It’s about making our roads safer to keep more people alive in our communities,” Ms Howard said. CWA of WA was behind the campaign to make bicycle helmets compulsory in WA, and also successfully pushed for all wine bottle labels to include warnings on the risk of foetal alcohol syndrome. New Norcia’s Benedictine community was the first in Australia to produce wine bottles with warning labels after being approached by CWA of WA. CWA of WA was also behind the push to legalise assisted dying in the State, and is currently calling on the Cook Government to increase the boarding away from home allowance. The group has also written to the Federal Government to amend its GST-exempt health goods to include sanitary pads and tampons. CWA of WA has also been a major backer for many road and rail safety campaigns, and is currently advocating for better train lighting and passive level crossing safety, among other road safety issues. Recently, the Koorunga branch showed its support for the Keep the Sheep campaign at its 42nd annual conference. “It’s like anything — you need one person who’s prepared to advocate louder than the rest and prepare to follow through make a difference,” Ms Howard said. CWA OF WA’S FIRST RALLY In 2018, the WA Government announced sweeping cuts to rural education, igniting anger across all of rural WA. Champion Bay branch president Heather Allen and Badgingarra branch member Sarah Kenny would lead the charge and organised a CWA rally at the steps of Perth’s Parliament House in protest of the cuts — a historical first for the organisation. Ms Allen, who was the State president at the time, said CWA “didn’t have an option” and had to take a stand against the cuts. “It really is important that our country families, all up, get a fair education and fair hearing,” she said. “Like anything rural, if we do not stand up for what we need we will not succeed in having it in our regions.” The then McGowan Government planned to close all five of the state’s Schools of the Air, six camp schools and the Moora Residential College in a bid to save $64 million. “We were fighting for all those things,” Ms Allen said. The Government had also planned to make changes to Agricultural Education Provisions Trust, which would cut back financial provisions for agricultural schools. Ms Allen grew up in both a mining and farming background, and said she knew how important it was for country children get the same opportunities as those in metropolitan areas. “We’re trying to get people involved in agriculture – let’s not make it harder for them,” she said.