Regional, rural and remote West Australians are being asked to share their experiences of dodgy phone and internet services in a bid to help improve telecommunications in the bush. Public submissions are now open for the Federal Government’s Regional Telecommunications Review, held once every three years. The 2024 review is being led by former WA regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan. Ms MacTiernan said access to telecommunications services was critical for regional residents and businesses nationwide, across “many aspects of everyday life”. “We want to understand the lived experience of these services so that future policy actions are well-targeted and backed up by evidence,” she said. “With technology changing rapidly, we also want your ideas about how things can be improved and what would make the most difference for you and your community.” The review will closely examine the experiences of people in regional, rural, and remote Australia with telecommunications delivery, as well as considering the unique needs of First Nations communities. “Feedback from the public has been essential in previous reviews to ensure the committee’s recommendations are well-targeted and based on evidence,” a government spokesperson said. “We are focused on how the universal service arrangements could be modernised to meet today’s needs, the potential of emerging technologies, the effectiveness of existing Government investment programs, and the improvement of telecommunications in emergencies.” The review began in March, with the committee having so far held face-to-face consultations in WA and Tasmania. More locations will be announced soon. Submissions can be made until July 31, after which a report and recommendations will be handed down to the Government. To make a submission, visit www.infrastructure.gov.au/have-your-say/2024-regional-telecommunications-review.