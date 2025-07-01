WA will play host to the national WeedSmart Week for the first time in three years next month, with hundreds of farmers and researchers set to descend on Geraldton in July for the two-day event. It’s a fitting location for the 12th WeedSmart Week, with grain growers in the Mid West among the first in the world to feel the brunt of herbicide-resistant weeds more than three decades ago. Since then, these same farmers have shown that integrated weed management practices can be both profitable and sustainable. WeedSmart western extension agronomist, Peter Newman, said it was a fitting location for the event — which had generated a huge amount of support for the region’s agricultural community. “The farming landscape in the Mid Eest has changed dramatically from traditional mixed farming to majority continuous-cropping enterprises,” he says. “The 2006 and 2007 droughts resulted in a vast decline in sheep numbers, and growers have built very profitable, large-scale cropping businesses, where weeds no longer call the shots.” Mr Newman, who is based in Geraldton, said herbicide-resistant annual ryegrass and wild radish were “enormous challenges” that had been largely overcome through dedicated research into the mechanism of resistance. WeedSmart — bankrolled by the Grains Research Development Corporation — plays an important role in extending practical and science-backed weed management tactics and grower innovations throughout the industry. Project manager Karen Smith said the WeedSmart Week event would showcase the successful implementation of both sustainable herbicide use and non-herbicide practices that underpin low-weed farming systems. “The two-day event will delve into how Midwest growers adopted diverse weed management strategies to turn resistance on its head,” she said. “Just as importantly, the presentations and farm visits will also open up future-looking discussions about some challenges that are ahead of all growers.” WeedSmart Week will kick off with a full day forum at Queens Park Theatre in Geraldton, on Tuesday, 29 July. The second day includes a bus tour to local farms, herbicide trials and a machinery expo on Wednesday, 30 July. Forum presenters will address “big-ticket” weed management topics relevant to modern farming systems. Topics set to be covered at the forum include knock-down herbicide options for farmers, and weed detection and spot spraying technology, among others. Farmers taking part in the field tours will travel to Yuna to visit Simon Smart’s farm and meet with farm manager Austin Raynor, before travelling next door to meet farmers Erin and Brady Green. Mr Newman said both farmers had addressed soil constraints using the “lime, flip and rip” method to boost crop performance and suppress weed seed production. “Non-wetting sands, acidity and compaction previously constrained their continuous cropping operations,” he said. “Relieving these constraints resulted in an immediate response in crop competitiveness against weeds — giving the growers more crop, and fewer weeds, which results in higher profits.” The bus tour will also visit herbicide trials conducted by Crop Circle Consulting director Grant Thompson, comparing the efficacy of several single products and mixtures on annual ryegrass. Kondinin Group research manager Ben White will host a machinery expo at the Nanson Showgrounds featuring the latest in spray and camera technology, impact mills and other mechanical weed control tools used on Mid West farms. It’s the first time WeedSmart Week has been held in WA since 2021, when the event was held in Esperance. To find out more and buy tickets, visit weedsmart.org.au