The Williams Gateway Expo brought entertainment for all ages this year as the town’s many volunteers organised a great day out for the surrounding communities to enjoy and celebrate the idyllic gateway to Great Southern region. Expo president Dennis Haddrick welcomed visitors and exhibitors to the event on April 12, which included a first appearance of the educational TransafeWA’s Instruckta Truck, a customised semi-trailer used to educate current and future road users. TransafeWA executive officer Rob Sharpe was on hand to assist visitors about how to safely interact with trucks on the road. At the Things on Wheels display, the Central and Upper Great Southern Veteran Car Club was celebrating its 10th year at the expo with some shiny restored vehicles. The expo sheep show had a few Keep the Sheep campaigners expressing their support while the judging competition sashed supreme awards for the best of the Merino and prime lamb entries. The shearing competition was clean and fast as 24 of WA’s best took to the boards. There was music, fashion parades, and great food, and the sky lit up for the evening’s fireworks Mr Haddrick said crowd numbers were down but spirits were high, with those attending having free-range of all the attractions.