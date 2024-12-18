Tom Curtain, two-time Golden Guitar winner and ambassador for Dolly’s Dream, is now performing to country audiences in WA as part of his ‘Good Life’ tour. Curtain kicked off his tour with Laura Frank and Chris Matthews in mid-October, travelling around Australia with a show designed to be fun for the whole family, featuring interactive working dog demonstrations and Curtain riding on horseback while performing. Curtain said the tour so far had been rewarding, especially because it offered a chance to bring a smile to the faces of people doing it tough. “We even had a farmer the other day say he hadn’t seen his neighbour for about nine months, and they live probably 10km from each other,” he said. “And then one evening, we put on a show and they came together and they were catching up like old mates.” For Curtain, his musical career began all the way out on Mt Sanford Station, 500km south of Katherine in the Northern Territory. “I was on the back of a horse most days in the stock camp, mustering cattle. To just fill in time, I started writing a few songs,” he said. “I couldn’t play the guitar, but this old fella gave me a guitar and showed me three chords and I’d sit around the campfire every night. “For the first few nights, we had 10 other workers, and they realised I sounded horrendous, so they said ‘go make your own fire mate, because you’re too annoying’. “I had to go out about 100m away and light another fire so I could see where my fingers were going onto the strings. And then I got invited back once I could play a few chords.” Curtain said it was those same workmates continued to push him to practice and play, eventually making him enter a singing competition that would lead him to the Tamworth Country Music Festival. But Curtain’s musical journey did not come without its hurdles. The ban on live cattle exports to Indonesia in 2011 put Curtain out of work as a horse trainer after business dried up overnight. Afterwards, he spent time performing at a caravan park and trying to get what is now known as the Katherine Outback Experience up and running. “I started to chip away at it, and it was pretty tough going the first six months,” he said. Curtain would eventually meet his wife Annabel while hitchhiking and from there she helped him grow the show to what it is today. “I honestly get a bit emotional about it, because it’s been a big road,” Curtain said. “I think it just makes you feel even more grateful of how far you’ve come ... That’s what life’s all about, you go through all the hard times ... but you sort of really got to work your heart out to come out of it. “Once you do that, it does make you a better person, a more grateful person. It’s just very humbling.” The ‘Good Life’ tour kicked off in WA at Kalgoorlie on December 13. Curtain and the crew will travel to a variety of country towns, including Dardanup, Waroona and Jerdacuttup, up until April 12, where the WA leg of the tour will conclude with a final show in Kununurra.