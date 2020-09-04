Forget downward facing dog or striking cobra pose, there’s a new animal making a name for itself in the yoga world.

With kidding season under way, Boyanup dairy farmers Carina and Matthew Telder are preparing their paddocks for a yoga class with a cute country twist.

Teaming up with local yoga teacher and reflexologist Ines Zimmermann, the Scapegoat Dairy owners will host “Goat Yoga” sessions each week until November.

And it is exactly what one might expect when hearing the phrase — a group of people practising yoga while baby goats leap and play around them.

After seeing Ms Zimmermann advertising on social media and hearing about people bringing goats into yoga classes elsewhere, Mrs Telder decided to bring it to Boyanup.

“It started last year a bit sporadically,” she said. “... We did it really unplanned, just kind of went into it and winged it,” she laughed.

Camera Icon Yoga teacher Ines Zimmermann will be hosting 'goat yoga' with Scapegoat Dairy farmers Matthew and Carina Telder. Credit: Shannon Verhagen

And it is not only goats joining the class, the dairy farm’s two white fluffy Maremma guardian dogs Jay and Snow also love to get in on the action.

“So many people just say it’s so calming, being able to pat the babies and give them cuddles and pat the dogs,” Mrs Telder said.

The classes, on Tuesdays and Sundays, are suitable for all abilities as well as children, Ms Zimmerman said. “It’s more about the goats than the yoga,” she laughed.

Everyone comes and rolls a bit in the dirt and their faces just light up that they can cuddle these animals — it’s quite fun.

They will also be hosting corporate goat yoga, including wine and the dairy’s very own goat’s cheese.

The first class will be held on Sunday September 27, with bookings able to be made via the dairy’s Facebook Page or website.