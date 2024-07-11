The Country Women’s Association of WA has celebrated its 100th anniversary, with members from across the State coming together in Nungarin, the organisation’s birthplace. The CWA Nungarin branch held its first meeting on July 7 1924, marking the start of 100 years of purposeful comradeship between women in WA. It was the start of an organisation which not only provided a lifeline to those seeking connection, but brought about important social changes. About 70 women, both past and present members, gathered in Nungarin for a luncheon on Saturday July 6, catching up with old mates who had come from far and wide for the event. Nungarin branch president Eileen O’Connell said the CWA had shown “strength, resilience, and tenacity” whenever it faced challenges through the years. “Over the past 100 years, the Nungarin branch and the Country Women’s Association, we’ve achieved a long history of service for country women and their families,” she said. “The support we have always received from the community indicates the high standard in which our branch is held.” Both Ms O’Connell’s grandmothers, Alice Williams and Renira Dayman, her mother Shirley Williams, her mother-in-law Ethel O’Connell, and several aunties were members of the Nungarin branch. The day was full of heartfelt speeches which reflected on what the CWA had done. CWA of WA CEO Trish Langdon said not many organisations got to celebrate a centenary. “A march that keeps going for 100 years, it’s a pretty amazing achievement,” she said. CWA of WA president Anne Gething said she was thankful to be part of the organisation. “As we all now know, these branches became a crucial lifeline for women and communities and I, for one, am very grateful that I was able to join my local CWA branch,” she said. Ms Gething mentioned the CWA restrooms, which were created to provide a place for weary travellers to rest in local country towns. “The need for a safe and warm restroom, with a cup of tea and a friendly ear to listen and chat, is still as relevant as ever,” she said. “I’m proud to tell you that in our 100-year-old establishment, CWA boasts 125 branches in both rural and metropolitan communities. “In some towns, the doors are open and women still gather to discuss social issues they’ve had to cross, plan a fundraising event, learn a new skill, or generally look out for each other, which is what women do best.” Also in attendance was Nungarin shire president Pippa de Lacy, who remarked the CWA had grown to become “the heart of our community.” “Since that historic day (the Nungarin branch’s first meeting), the Country Women’s Association has been a pillar of support for families in crisis,” she said. “Beyond these essential services, the association has been instrumental in supporting numerous community projects. “Together with the shire and other community groups, the CWA have worked tirelessly to advance the lives of those around us, leaving a lasting impact on our team and beyond.” While a lot of time was spent reflecting on history, there was a lot to be said about the organisation’s future. Ms De Lacy called on the organisation to continue to carry on the “spirit of camaraderie and service that has defined our CWA for a century”. “Together, let us embrace the future with optimism and continue to make a difference, one act of kindness at a time,” she said. “Congratulations to the Nungarin branch, and happy 100th anniversary to the Country Women’s Association.” The day after the luncheon, on Sunday June 7, Ms Gething and Ms O’Connell opened up a 25-year-old time capsule created by past branch members. The time capsule, which sat outside the Alice Williams Memorial Building, was full of letters, photos and records from CWA members across the State. These included contributions from branches such Wittenoom, Yuna, Midland, Armadale, and the Meekatharra Air branch. The letters and records were then laid out inside the memorial building for all to see.