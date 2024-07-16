The Country Women’s Association of WA has launched a brand new cook book in celebration of its 100th birthday. The book, titled Generations In The Kitchen; Favourite Recipes from CWA of WA Members, was unveiled at the organisation’s recent State conference. It contains old and new recipes for light snacks, main meals, preserves and desserts, as well as footnotes expanding on family traditions, historical context and special adaptations. CWA Centenary Committee chair Heather Allen said the cook book was the perfect way to commemorate 100 years of CWA of WA. “What a better way to celebrate our centenary year than with a collection of recipes that have been tried, tested and loved by members and their families”, she said. “And, of course, extra pages had to be reserved for some ever-popular recipes of CWA scones.” CWA Loyal Service recipient Dorothy Crogan initiated the collecting of recipes for the book, and put out the call for all CWA of WA members to submit simple recipes. The cook book can be purchased online via the CWA shop.