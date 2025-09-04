A world-first lamb product graded at 7 per cent intramuscular fat and above will soon hit premium restaurant plates in Sydney, following its launch by a prime lamb farming family and one of Australia’s fastest-growing meat exporters.

The KS7 brand was unveiled at Meat and Livestock Australia’s state-of-the-art kitchen in North Sydney on September 1 in front of a room full of chefs, producers and industry leaders.

It was developed by Kinross Station — owned by New South Wales farmers Tom and Phoebe Bull — and Endeavour Meats, a leading exporter which connects Australian meat producers with global markets.

MLA managing director Michael Crowley said KS7 represented a bold leap forward for the lamb industry and demonstrated innovation “at the highest level”.

Camera Icon MLA managing director Michael Crowley. Credit: Supplied / MLA

Mr Crowley said it aligned with the not-for-profit organisation’s focus on value-based marketing in its 2030 strategic plan, released in July.

“Producers like Tom Bull are demonstrating what is possible for the industry and consumers with a focus on premium product,” he said.

“Importantly, KS7 is a fantastic example of how lamb can become a serious premium product when strict specifications backed up with a dedicated supply chain delivers a truly luxury experience.”

The brand was based on “elite” genetic selection, targeted breeding for intramuscular fat traits, precision feeding systems and advanced objective measurement technologies to measure IMF.

Camera Icon The KS7 brand was officially unveiled at MLA’s state-of-the-art kitchen in North Sydney. Credit: Supplied

Mr Bull said lambs that met KS7’s stringent specifications would have significant payoff for producers.

“Lambs that meet the marbling standard can attract up to $1 more per kilogram, which means an extra $35 per head at export weights,” he said.

“It’s also about creating a product that chefs trust and diners will remember.”

Celebrity chef Matt Moran — who helped launch the brand — said the KS7 lamb will appear on the menu at his restaurant, Chophouse, from mid-September, giving diners a first taste of this ultra-premium innovation.