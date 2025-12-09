The current and former chairs of WA’s peak livestock export organisation have ruminated on the challenges faced by the sector since its inception two centuries ago. A panel session reflecting on the industry’s last 50 years was one of the most eagerly watched presentations at this years’ LIVEXchange conference, held at Crown Perth late last month — the first time the State has hosted the conference since 2017. Moderated by Oliver and Doam managing director Dr Peter Barnard, the panel interview involved current WA Livestock Exporters’ Association chair John Cunnington, and former WALEA chairs John Edwards and Steve Meerwald. Mr Edwards said at the dawn of the trade, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, ship decks were often shared by deckhands and sheep that were confined to makeshift wooden pens. “The sheep trade in those days was primarily to Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong, and only involved small numbers of animals on those particular vessels per voyage,” he said. Exports of live sheep by sea from Australia to the Middle East were first recognised in the late 1950s and exploded in the 1960s — triggered by newfound oil wealth and large numbers of foreign workers. “We need to be thankful for that and long recognise the potential of the sheep exports to the Middle East in the late 1950s,” Mr Edwards said. Mr Meerwald said about 30 million of head of sheep were exported from the State during his tenure as chair, which “put a bit of a highlight on how important WA is”. “The number of sheep exported from Australia since 1960 grew very rapidly,” he said. “Exports broke the one million head ground in 1973 . . . and by 1977 it reached 3.4 million nationally — the majority coming out of WA.” Mr Meerwald said soaring live sheep export numbers forced a need for industry representation in the face of growing opposition from the Australian Meat Industry Workers Union in the 1970s. The union primarily objected that the industry was not only exporting sheep but exporting Australian jobs, leading to picket lines at WA and Eastern States wharves and feedlots. “WA was leading the way, and exporters here needed representation, particularly in the face of growing meat industry union opposition to the trade,” he said. “WALEAS’ role then and now is to ensure the export of buyers stock is conducted in the best interest of the industry, to support its viability, and to ensure high standards of animal welfare and best practice occurs.” Mr Cunnington said Indonesia was a large, strong market for cattle producers. “We have a history of supplying the feedlot cattle to that market (Indonesia) for over 40 years, so there’s really deep ties and relationships there,” he said. “President Prabowo Subianto is now coming out and mandating a strategic shift away from his base supply policy. “(He is) moving away from importing frozen meat and focusing instead on procuring live cattle and raising the live cattle domestically. “It is our most important market now, and it’s essential for the live export industry into the future.” Despite the strength of Australia’s cattle trade relationship with Indonesia, Mr Cunnington warned producers and stakeholders not to get complacent amid competition from other countries such as Brazil. “We’re in the prime position for a strong industry with growth potential, but we can’t rest on our laurels and just expect it to always be there,” he said. “Others are willing and ready to replace us, especially as our regulatory restrictions make things more and more difficult.”