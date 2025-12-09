Australian beef and goatmeat exports have reached new heights and broken records this calendar year as global demand for red meat soars. Beef exports broke records with nearly 1.4 million tonnes transported overseas, while exports of goatmeat have risen to a record-breaking 54,699 tonnes. The United States remained Australia’s largest buyer of beef, with more than 412,000 tonnes shipped this year. The increase came despite a 10 per cent tariff imposed by the Trump Administration that came into effect in April this year — US demand for Australian beef was exacerbated by the low domestic beef production. November proved to be goatmeat’s biggest month with nearly 6000 tonnes exported around the world. A versatile red meat — particularly for cultural preferences — goatmeat satisfies demand from consumer bases across the Middle East, Asia, and North America. Meat and Livestock Australia general manager Andrew Cox said the export growth reflected in the results highlighted the demand and competitiveness on the global stage for Australian beef and goatmeat. “These results reflect the strength of Australia’s production systems and the commitment of our producers,” he said. “Australian red meat continues to be trusted and valued across a wide range of international markets, and we’re well positioned to build on this momentum. “Global demand for beef is surging, and Australia is perfectly positioned to meet this momentum into 2026 thanks to record production levels and our reputation for integrity and quality.” In contrast to the rising demand for beef and goatmeat, lamb and mutton exports have softened against last year’s numbers. Lamb exports fell to just over 316,000 tonnes this year, while mutton exports totalled nearly 194,000 tonnes. Demand for lamb from China grew, with exports reaching more than 61,000 tonnes this year, while exports to the Middle East and North Africa fell to 62,847 tonnes. Mutton exports to the Middle East and North Africa were positive, however, with strong demand from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in November.