One of the Federal Government’s eight drought innovation hubs will be based in the south west and another in the top end, as part of $86 million funding for eight centres aimed at harnessing research.

Agriculture and Drought Minister David Littleproud said yesterday eight hubs would be established across Australia to build drought resistance by harnessing research, development and innovation.

He said the research and adoption program was one of the eight foundational programs of the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund.

The moves follow calls by National WA in July to ensure WA got its fair share of planned drought innovation hubs. The WA Nationals welcomed yesterday’s announcement, saying it will be a boost for farmers striving to adapt to a drying climate.

Exact locations of hubs will be determined through a competitive grants process, expected to open in October. Hubs would be located in regional areas that reflect the key agricultural and climatic zones across the country.

“Drought resilience adoption and innovation hubs will support networks of researchers, farmers, agricultural businesses and community groups to enhance drought resilience practice, tools and technology,” Mr Littleproud said.

The Australian Government also announced it will develop a Digital Foundations for Agriculture Strategy to support farmers, fishers and foresters better harness technology.