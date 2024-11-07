Community spirit, flash fashion and some seriously good dance moves were on show at the Frock for the Flock Elders Ball, which raised $38,000 for the Keep The Sheep campaign. The ball, held at Henderson and Hwang in Kendenup, was sponsored by Elders, with livestock agent Dean Wallinger acting as master of ceremonies. Local farmer Kiara Bruce came up with the idea for the night, and helped organise it alongside farmers Jess Bailey, Sarah Carrol, Trish Garnett and Sandy Forbes, who is the chair of Stirlings to Coast Farmers. “Everyone really enjoyed it, and it was such a nice thing for people to go out, dress up and have a chance to catch up, socialise and enjoy themselves before harvest started,” Ms Forbes said. Many local businesses contributed to the night, by donating food, auction prizes or cash. “A lot of them are small businesses struggling a bit too at the moment, because they’re reliant on farming for their income,” Ms Forbes said. “So a massive thank you to them . . . because it was just overwhelming, the support we got.” Elders stockman Clark Skinner ran the charity auction, and there were awards for best-dressed “ewe” and “ram”. There was even a wild hogget award, which went to the best dancer. WA Shearing Association president Darren Spencer delivered a heartfelt speech, saying the live export ban, which comes into effect in May 2028, has already had an impact on the sheep industry. “Some contractors who are usually shearing until Christmas have already finished up,” he said. “The lack of continuity will see this industry lose its workforce. What makes it worse, it is all from a Labor Government that has shearers in its DNA . . . the same Labor Government that was formed by shearers.” Ms Forbes, a sheep farmer and stud breeder, said her own business had taken a blow from the looming live export ban, which was weighing heavily on a lot of people’s minds. “The confidence in the industry has been totally taken out. It’s like the rug’s been pulled out from everyone,” she said. Ms Forbes said that was why it was all the more important for the community to come together. Keep The Sheep spokesperson and Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA vice-president Ben Sutherland said the support for the live trade, both from regional and urban residents, should not be underestimated. “Not only was there an incredible team of volunteers, but there were a number of businesses involved in donating items for the auction, buying tickets for their clients, and then over 130 people there on the night,” he said.