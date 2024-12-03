The Federal Government is officially on the hunt for a transition advocate to assist with the phase-out of live sheep exports by sea, set to come into affect May 1, 2028. The Expressions of Interest process is open for a single transition advocate or a small advisory group of two to three members. The term of appointment will run until June 30, 2029. The job will pay between $1200-$1600 per day for 80 days a year if a single person is appointed. The role of the transition advocate will be to identify and communicate key supply chain issues to the Government, and to provide recommendations and advice on how WA’s sheep supply chain can adapt ahead of the end of the trade. The advocate will also assist with an industry stocktake in 2026 and 2027 to assess how prepared WA’s sheep supply chain is for a future without live exports. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Government was taking a “steady, clear methodical approach” to the live sheep export phase-out, adding the transition advocate would act as a “crucial conduit” during this period. “Transparency, communication and engagement will be important aspects of the transition advocate’s role as part of a broader strategy to provide confidence for affected people, business and communities in the sheep supply chain,” she said. Out of the current $139.7 million support package, the Government has allocated $1.7 million to establish the role and support its administration. The news comes not long after the Government admitted WA’s sheep supply chain would not be seeing any support package funds come through until mid-next year, sparking industry backlash over the Government’s handling of the phase-out. The creation and funding of an advocate was one of 28 recommendations made by an Independent Panel commissioned by the Federal Government in 2023 to advise on how to best implement a live sheep export phase-out. While Ms Collins heralded the advocate as integral for a successful phase-out, live export industry representatives were not so optimistic. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council CEO Mark Harvey Sutton called the position a “poisoned chalice”. “Quite simply, no one wants to be a mouthpiece for the Government’s sheep ban policy,” he said. “After the Independent Panel appointed by the Minister recommended a transition of at least 10 years and was subsequently altered to four, people in the industry are very wary that the advice they give the Minister may be disregarded in favour of political expediency.” Mr Harvey-Sutton also criticised the hefty payroll for the job, which he said had “little to offer farmers, truckies, shearers and small businesses in the way of practical assistance”. Expressions of interest for the role are open until December 16.