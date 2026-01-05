Newdegate farmer and former CBH Group chair Wally Newman is mounting a return to the board he walked away from five years ago, throwing fresh heat into the co-operative’s director elections. Mr Newman resigned in April 2020 after a 20-year stint on the CBH board, including six years as chairman following his appointment in 2014. Although re-elected by growers for a further three-year term, he stood down shortly after fellow directors voted against his chairmanship in favour of current chair Simon Stead. This week, Mr Newman nominated for a CBH board seat in District 4 — a southern Wheatbelt electorate stretching towards Albany — in a move that has immediately shaken up the by-election. He was the only farmer to nominate outside CBH Group’s recommended Candidate Assessment Panel, which was implemented in 2021 to assess candidates for “the skills and attributes sought by the CBH board”. It is the second time since resigning Mr Newman has run for the seat, after unsuccessfully putting his hand up in 2021 and being defeated by Lake Grace farmer Royce Taylor. Mr Newman was one of four candidates vying for the District 4 that year, and will this year face off against Mr Taylor and first-time nominee, well-known Wagin farmer Clayton South. Mr Newman said he was motivated to put his had up again after rumours started swirling last month that CBH Group was being eyed by corporates interested in making a bid to take over the business. Describing his motivator as “unfinished structural changes”, he said he had received a few calls from farmers suggesting he put himself forward as a prime champion for the co-operative model. “Where there is smoke there is fire... the recent discussion about CBH potentially being the subject of a takeover got me thinking... and got other growers thinking,” he said. “I have had a few phone calls in the past week or so, and so it was a last-minute decision. “There are less and less growers, and the structure needs to be fine-tuned a more.” Mr Newman said the co-operative model was the “right one” but needed to be continually “refined and modelled” saying he was concerned about some of the decisions made in recent years. “You constantly have to be looking at what is fair and equitable for the grower... and that is what I have always stood for,” he said. “I would do one more term and rectify some of the issues I have concerns about. I have been around the co-operative structure for a long time... it takes years to learn how it all works.” As an example, Mr Newman lauded a long-abandoned CBH toll system, which included port and foundation tolls established under the Bulk Handling Act to fund the co-operative’s storage and handling infrastructure. The tolls, fully repaid and repealed in 2009, had given growers more direct control and certainty over how grain was moved and stored. While he acknowledged the efficiency of CBH’s modern freight and digital management systems, he argued the original toll structure offered a level of transparency and grower influence that should not be lost.