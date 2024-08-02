Farmers have been invited to have their say on new regulatory reform for agricultural goods that are not typically subjected to Australia’s export control laws. The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has opened public consultation on a proposed regulatory framework for the export of non-prescribed agricultural goods. NPGs — such as wool, processed goods, stock feed and honey — do not need to comply with regulations enforced by Australia’s export control laws. However, new reform aims to address the growing demand of importing countries wanting more assurances for Australian NPGs. It’s hoped the changes will boost Australia’s international market access and provide more sustainable and consistent export regulations. DAFF head of trade and regulation Tina Hutchison said the new framework would help safeguard market access for exporters of rendered products, wool, hides and skins, stock feed, honey, and more. “Australia has a reputation as a reliable supplier of safe and high-quality agricultural products,” she said. “We want to maintain and enhance that reputation in the face of growing global demand and competition. “The reforms will enable the department to better provide government-to-government assurances and to trace, stop and recall exports if necessary.” Ms Hutchison said the reforms would improve and simplify export processes. “They will also allow the department to charge fairly and appropriately for the services it provides, and to allocate costs to those who receive them,” she said. “The new export assurance framework will help to instil greater confidence among our trading partners and further strengthen Australia’s position as a trusted source of premium agricultural products.” Public consultation is open until September 6 via haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/export-assurance-reform.