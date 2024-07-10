A new petition calling on the Federal Government to legally mandate train lighting standards has amassed more than 1500 signatures in less than a week. But a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Catherine King says a code currently being developed, which is not legally binding, is enough to keep road and rail users safe. The petition, launched by Northwest Central Liberal Member Merome Beard and Durack Liberal Member Melissa Price, in collaboration with the Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety Group, hit the ground earlier this month after two decades of campaigning from families who have lost loved ones to rail crossing crashes. Campaign spokeswoman Lara Jensen, who is also a Murchison pastoralist, said now was the time for change in the rail industry. “For years we have campaigned for rail safety reform and have been met with an obstructive rail industry and State and Federal governments unwilling to legislate mandatory basic safety lighting upgrades to trains and rolling stock,” she said. The document requested that Parliament “immediately” implement mandatory legislation requiring rotating beacons on the front of locomotives, and side lighting on both locomotives and rolling stock to improve railway safety. However, Ms King showed no sign of taking the requests on board when questioned by Countryman. A spokeswoman for Ms King referred to the Train Visibility Code of Practice, which is being developed to “improve level crossing safety.” “The rail industry has shown strong support for the Code, particularly amongst larger operators,” the spokeswoman said. “Under the Rail Safety National Law (South Australia) Act 2012 (RSNL), section 250 of the legislation enables a code of practice to be used as evidence in proceedings by rail operators and managers to discharge their safety obligations under the RSNL.” The spokeswoman said while the Code would not be legally binding, it “carries more weight” in court and therefore will provide “substantial incentive” for rail operators to abide to safety recommendations. However, Ms Jensen said the Code should not be tested in a courtroom scenario, and there needs to be mandated change to prevent further accidents. “The whole point of us pushing mandatory legislation in place for rail operators is so there is no wriggle room whatsoever,” she said. “What is stopping the Government from introducing mandatory legislation for train illumination now and why is it taking so long? “Every other hazardous high risk industry on the planet has to comply with the strictest visibility lighting standards (mining, road transport, construction, aviation, maritime). “Why should the rail industry be treated any differently? Why?” National Farmers’ Federation president David Jochinke said the peak farming body had long supported the families seeking change in the rail industry. “These families have been through hell, but they don’t want sympathy, they want action,” he said. “Increased train lighting is a simple and sensible solution that will save lives on regional roads. “Despite decades of campaigning by families for improved lighting and multiple reports backing this, we’ve failed to see action.” Since its inception, the train lighting campaign has garnered the support of groups like the NFF, Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA , the Country Women’s Association of WA and the Australian Trucking Association. “I encourage everyone interested in supporting road and rail safety to sign the petition,” Mr Jochinke said. “It would be unforgivable not to increase train lighting to save lives.”