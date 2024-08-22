The independent consultation panel contracted by the Albanese Government to provide advice on how to go about banning live sheep exports identified feedlotting expansion as a way WA’s sheep industry could continue to survive. However, this does not come without its own problems. The grain-fed cattle industry is represented by the Australian Lot Feeders’ Association, a peak body that has also developed the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme. The scheme is an independently audited program that ensures cattle welfare and environmental compliance. But the sheep industry does not have national standards for feedlotting — a concern shared with the panel. Some feedlot welfare concerns producers and processors look out for include shy feeding, salmonella, and grain poisoning. These are also some of the welfare risks monitored for on live export ships. The panel said it would be important for the Federal and State Governments to work with processors to manage wastewater, and suggested a possible longer-term opportunity for the Australian Meat Processor Corporation to fund research into better processing management in WA. This includes exploring ways to improve waste management. Welfare and environmental considerations were not the only factors identified by the panel, which heard the time taken to get approvals and build a feedlot (commercial or on-farm) was not conducive to the four-year time frame the sheep industry had to work with. The panel noted applications for Environmental Protection Authority approvals experienced “lengthy delays”. One export processor told the panel two years was the minimum time needed to bring new parts of a facility online after getting all the necessary regulatory approvals, which could come from a local, State or Federal level. This also does not take into consideration the issue of WA’s skilled tradespeople and construction worker shortage, which the panel acknowledged would be an “indirect constraint” on the construction of new feedlotting and other processing facilities. The panel recommended “all levels of Government” to streamline the planning and approvals process so the sheep industry would be properly prepared by mid-2028. This recommendation was “supported in principle” by the Albanese Government which, in its official response to the report, said it “welcomes any efforts by the WA Government to streamline approvals of infrastructure improvements in the WA sheep supply chain”.