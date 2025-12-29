WA farmers can now tune into a new podcast that takes listeners straight into the paddock to hear how growers manage nitrogen in practice. The eight-episode series, Making the Call: Farming Decisions in WA, was created by the Grower Group Alliance and released this month. It explores the experiences and challenges shaping nitrogen use across WA, with growers and industry experts sharing insights from their own farms. The podcast forms part of the RiskWi$e National Risk Management Initiative, a $30 million investment by the Grains Research and Development Corporation, aimed at improving growers’ risk-reward outcomes. Episode five features Amanda Abou Rjeily, executive officer of the WA No-Tillage Farmers Association, and Hines Hill farmer Cam Gethin, who discussed de-risking the nitrogen decision-making process. “I am trying to get a budget for (nitrogen) based on how much I put on, how much goes out in the truck, volatilisation and how much has been banked, which we are proving occurs in this area from our RiskWi$e trials,” Mr Gethin said. Other featured growers include Mark Drake (Dandaragan), Luigi Moreschi (Mingenew), Shaun Fitzsimmons (Buntine), Geoff Poultney (East Pingelly), Ashley Jacobs (Corrigin), Dan Sanderson (Grass Patch), and father-son duo Mitch and Mal Thomson (South Stirling). Dr Daniel Kidd, GGA head of projects, said each episode was delivered by one of eight grower groups, showcasing the perspectives of local farmers and experts across WA. The eight grower group partners behind the podcast are Corrigin Farm Improvement Group, Facey Group, Liebe Group, Mingenew Irwin Group, South-East Premium Wheat Growers Association, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, West Midlands Group, and WANTFA. “In WA, GGA is leading RiskWi$e, helping growers navigate key decisions around nitrogen management, sowing times, and machinery investment, in collaboration with the eight West Australian grower group project partners,” Dr Kidd said. “Growing conditions such as rainfall and soil type vary significantly across the state, but the risk appetite of the grower can also influence their nitrogen decision and profit outcomes. “Some growers may leave significant yield on the table because of an overly cautious approach to nitrogen management, whereas growers in high rainfall regions may be grappling with high input rates, losses through leaching and poor nitrogen use efficiency.” “This new podcast series offers listeners the opportunity to hear directly from each grower group partner, as they engage with local farmers across WA,” Dr Kidd said. “It shares authentic, regional stories that showcase the adaptability that defines West Australia’s grain industry.” The podcast is available on the GGA website and through other podcast platforms.