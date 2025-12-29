Three regional women with ambitious projects stretching from the farm gate to the Moon have been named finalists in this year’s WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award. Now in its 26th year, the award recognises and empowers women across Australia who are driving innovation in rural and emerging industries, businesses and communities. Williams-based Suzannah Moss-Wright, and Mid West-based Fiona Mann and Angela Teale were named this month as WA finalists. The WA winner will be announced in March, receiving $15,000 to further their project and qualify for the national contest. The national winner is then awarded an additional $20,000 Westpac grant, while the runner-up receives an additional $15,000. Ms Moss-Wright is chief executive of Mottainai Lamb, a premium lamb brand producing world-leading marbling by feeding sheep a diet of out-of-specification fruit and vegetables. Her project combines sustainability, supply chain innovation and direct-to-chef distribution, aiming to create regional jobs and inspire female ag-tech leadership. Ms Mann is the founder of BLOCK 25, which transforms canola grown on her home farm into premium cold-pressed oil. She aims to scale production and expand into interstate and international markets through value-adding and full traceability, while inspiring other farmers to showcase the potential of the Mid West food bowl. Ms Teale leads a project to build a 20.2-metre lunar-class antenna in Mullewa, positioning WA as a hub for global space communications. The facility would support NASA’s Artemis lunar missions, create regional jobs, and provide long-term benefits to local communities. Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Heather Brayford congratulated the finalists on their distinctive projects. “From cutting-edge space technology to showcasing premium WA food and innovation, these diverse initiatives are all about strengthening rural communities, driving dynamic industries, and inspiring female leadership,” she said. AgriFutures Australia workforce and communications senior manager Sheridan Ingold said the organisation was proud to continue supporting and championing regional Australian women. “The AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award is Australia’s leading award in empowering and celebrating the inclusive and courageous leadership of women,” she said. The WA winner will be announced in March, ahead of the national award in September.