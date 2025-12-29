WA’s rodeo community is in mourning after well-known bullrider Flynn McCullough was killed in a fatal crash just before Christmas, while his fellow competitor remains in hospital with severe injuries. Mr McCullough, a 22-year-old from Narrikup in the Great Southern, died after the car he was a passenger in left the road and hit a tree in Mindarra, north east of Gingin, at about 5.05pm on December 20. Despite the efforts of emergency services attending the scene, Mr McCullough died at the scene. The driver, 25-year-old Clint Van Den Broeke from Esperance, was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital. The pair were travelling southbound along Bindoon-Moora Road towards Wannamal at the time of the crash. Double Barrel Entertainment owner Mark Kestal said Mr McCullough — a “great young fellow with a lot of potential” — would be sorely missed by the rodeo community. He said “Bullfighting Clown” Mr Van Den Broeke faced a lengthy recovery but is positive about getting back into rodeo as soon as he can. “He’s got a long road ahead of him, but we’ll rally behind him and support him, and hopefully he’ll come out the other side,” Mr Kestal said. “We’ll all be there to help him — we stick together in rodeo in West Australia, it’s one big family. “Flynn will be sadly missed. . . we’re behind the family — he was a nice young fella with a lot of potential, a good young bull rider and a good cowboy. “We’ll miss him.” Robe River Rodeo and Campdraft and Outback Rodeos Inc paid similar tribute to Mr McCullogh and Mr Van Den Broeke. “Forever a cowboy. Forever a champion,” Outback Rodeos Inc said in a Facebook post. “Flynn was a true competitor and an even better bloke, a regular at the Coolgardie Outback Festival and a valued part of our rodeo family. “Our thought remain with Flynn’s family and friends, and we continue to hope for strength and healing for fellow competitor Clint, who remains in hospital.” A Go Fund Me with a goal of $50,000 has been set up for the pair’s families to contribute to the cost of Mr McCullough’s funeral and expenses for Mr Van Den Broeke’s recovery. At the time of writing $40,526 has been raised for the pair. Major crash investigation officers are investigating the crash. and are appealing for witnesses to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online here. Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can uploaded directly to investigators here.