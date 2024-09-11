K9 Connections owner Renee Rice dazzled audiences at this year’s Newdegate Machinery Field Days in the first two-day display of dog agility. The display is a natural development of events for the field days, following on from the success and support of its dog high jump competition. This year Ms Rice, along with her daughter Kira Rogers and friends Julie Newman and Glenda Ruby, put together a display that showcased the ability of different dogs across varying levels. Ms Newman was visiting from Phillip Island in Victoria with her border collie Max, and has been training with Ms Rice to further her knowledge in dog agility. Max showed off his amazing distance training and enjoyment of the sport, being the fastest dog on both days. He also demonstrated his impressive jumping ability as he zoomed through the obstacle course, which included several different types of jumps, tunnels and bridges. The crowd favourite was dachshund Darcy, owned by Ms Ruby, demonstrating that even small dogs can compete in this high-paced sport. The dachshund was originally bred to trace scent, chase and flush out badgers and other burrow-dwelling animals. Their intelligent nature is perfect for training even if focus can sometimes be an issue when a new scent needs to be investigated. Ms Reed ran Darcy and her own dog, border collie Kalanie, who has just finished her mothering duties after having a litter of puppies. It was the first time Kalanie had been back in competition mode, but she did not miss a beat. Kalanie not only put on a dazzling display of agility but also won the dog high jump competition on day one. Not to be outdone by her mother, 12-year-old Kira showed dog agility is a great sport for young competitors, putting on a display of obedience with her dog Pippa. Pippa is a rescue dog and an ambassador for the importance of training and not giving up. During the dog agility display, Kira was also in charge of the microphone and as acting MC asked the crowd many questions about the dogs on display, giving away prizes for the right answers. In one of her questions she asked what breeds of dog Pippa had in her DNA. Surprisingly, the breeds include Staffordshire bull terrier, kelpie, whippet, greyhound, boxer and chihuahua. Both Kira and Ms Reed hoped that by using Pippa in their display and showing what can be achieved with consistent training, more people would consider the benefits of providing a home for a rescue dog. K9 Connections is involved with Bunbury Animal Rescue Rehome Care Inc and Saving Animals from Euthanasia WA, helping with assessment, rehabilitation, foster care and community education. Ms Reed said all dogs could benefit from agility training, which provides great exercise for animals and their handlers.