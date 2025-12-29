Former Labor politician Mick Veitch has been appointed the new lead of AgriFutures Australia following a competitive, open selection process by the Federal Government. Mr Veitch will be joined by former Foodbank Australia chief executive Brianna Casey AM, who will join the research and development corporation as managing director. Prior to joining AgriFutures Australia, Mr Veitch served as a member of the New South Wales Legislative Council from 2007 to 2023, and held the shadow portfolio for primary industries and regional NSW. Mr Veitch said he was pleased to learn of his appointment and looks forwards to creating long-term benefits for producers, regional communities, and emerging industries while working closely with management and the board. “I’m pleased to be appointed as the new chair of AgriFutures Australia, which plays a critical role in championing innovation and supporting the industries and people who power regional Australia,” he said. “I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to the organisation’s next phase of growth and ensure we invest in the ideas and technologies that will shape the future of agriculture.” Prior to joining politics Mr Veitch grew up on a farm in NSW’s Riverina and worked as a shearer, before serving in community and disability services roles. Mr Veitch replaces Cathy McGowan who served as chair for the past three years. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins congratulated Mr Veitch on the chair appointment, who she said will make an “enormous contribution” to the growth of Australia’s agriculture industry. “Mr Veitch is passionate about the future of Australia’s agribusiness industries and has spent his life advocating for rural and regional Australia,” she said. “I also thank outgoing chair Cathy McGowan for her leadership and innovation over her tenure with AgriFutures.” AgriFutures Australia is a research and development corporation that services the needs of 13 agriculture industries, including chicken meat, rice, export fodder, kangaroo, goat fibre, and pasture seeds. The National Farmers’ Federation also expressed support for Mr Veitch’s appointment, with president Hamish McIntyre saying the RDC will benefit from his experience as a shearer, agriculture and regional community experience. “This puts Mr Veitch in good stead to lead the work of AgriFutures as it delivers for a modern, forward-looking sector,” Mr McIntyre said. AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey said the future of the RDC will grow as a result of the expertise and knowledge Mr Veitch will bring. “Mick’s deep understanding of agriculture, regional dynamics and policy, coupled with his demonstrated leadership, positions Agrifutures Australia for even greater impact,” he said. “Under Mick’s leadership, AgriFutures Australia will continue to advance strategic research and development that builds resilience, drives productivity, and unlocks new opportunities for Australian farmers, producers and rural communities.”