WA is well on its way to meeting its forecast record harvest of more than 26 million tonnes, despite setbacks to growers including harvest bans, bushfires, and power outages. The State’s biggest grain handler and exporter, CBH Group, has received more than 21.5 million tonnes into its network of upcountry and metropolitan receival sites since harvest ramped up in in November. WA is predicted to deliver a 26.55Mt crop this season, with some industry figures and growers speculating as much as 27Mt could be recorded. Either figure would surpass the 2022-23 harvest record of 26.05Mt. The Esperance Port Zone has officially passed its 2022-2023 record of 3.7Mt with 3.89Mt — as of December 21 — delivered so far, with wheat continuing to dominate in receivals. Most growers across the zone have either finished their harvest or are wrapping up their operations for the season. CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw thanked growers and employees for their drive and patience through this years harvest as the Christmas shutdown approaching. He urged growers and employees to enjoy the break but take care over the holiday period. “If you are driving to visit family and friends over the holiday period, please remember to drive safely,” Mr Daw said. “Fatigue is extremely dangerous, so be sure you have had enough rest and don’t drive tired.” So far the Albany Port Zone has received more than 4.5Mt this harvest, with 684,000 tonnes — mostly wheat, barley, and canola — received between December 15 and 21, despite harvest bans and fires impacting growers across the zone. More than 27,400 tonnes was received by the Cranbrook receival site and more than 14,000 tonnes received by the Borden site — both breaking their daily receival records. The Kwinana Nort Port Zone has similarly been impacted by harvest bans and severe weather — but has continued to bring in a strong 646,000 tonnes for the week primarily in wheat. Regans Ford additionally broke their previous season record with more than 84,500 tonnes received so far this season. Harvest bans and storms majorly impacted a large area of the Kwinana South Port Zone last week. Wheat is also the main commodity for the zone — followed by barley, canola, oats, and lupins — with most growers finished with their canola programs. Four sites in the zone — York, Calingri, Brookton, and Wickepin — broke their daily receival record in the past week, and Brookton and Wickepin each breaking their records twice this season alone.