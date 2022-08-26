WA’s newly-minted Governor Chris Dawson has pledged to represent regional people as much as city-dwellers while paying tribute to the “grit” of those living in farming areas.

The former Police Commissioner made the promise in front of hundreds at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days event.

Admitting he still “had his L-plates on” in the role he took a week prior, Mr Dawson said it was a delight to open the two-day event this week.

Mr Dawson was sworn in as the 34th Governor of WA on July 15, replacing Kim Beazley and marking a milestone as the first police officer to be appointed as the Queen’s representative for WA.

He said the sold-out field of exhibitors was a testament to the volunteer work that many people had undertaken at Dowerin during the 58 years the event had been running.

“I am committed to representing everyone in Western Australia, not just those in Perth. It is important we support those in the bush and across our regions,” Mr Dawson said.

“Like many of you, my wife and I have both lived in the regions, we both come from a proud heritage of farming from both sides of the family.

“Our forebears established farms across the South West, Great Southern, Wheatbelt and other places.”

Mr Dawson encouraged people to check out the innovation at the Field Day, saying that it was a good time to be involved in agriculture.

“We understand times in the bush can be tough. Last year was an exceptional year in terms of profit and the yields but it is a volatile industry and the cost of living… pressures in the city are very acute in the bush,” he said.

“I admire the country grit and perseverance in the way you care for the environment.

“Last year, farming and agriculture in WA put $10 billion into our State profitability and economy.

“We can all be very proud of the innovation, the way this industry was able to yield a record harvest for wheat, barley and canola (last harvest).”

Mr Dawson took on the Governor role after 46 years of service in law enforcement, leading to him being appointed WA’s 28th police commissioner in 2017.

He also received the Australian Police Medal in 2002 as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.