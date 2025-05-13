Myroodah Station’s Allison Dakin has been selected for the National Farmers’ Federation’s mentoring and networking program designed to nurture women in the agriculture industry.

Ms Dakin joins 11 other women from across the country in the 2025 Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program which will connect and empower the leaders to elevate their careers, expand their networks, and drive meaningful change within the industry.

All candidates will be matched with an industry-leading mentor and will work towards personal and professional goals during the program.

Ms Dakin — who currently lives at Myroodah Station, Derby — has spent the majority of her life working in the Australia agriculture industry and said she was looking forward to the three-day leadership retreat in Canberra in June.

She said she is particularly looking forward to learning and being inspired by “amazing women doing amazing things”.

Ms Dakin is no stranger to leadership, currently working as an executive officer at the Kimberley Agriculture and Pastoral Company — an integrated pastoral enterprise made up of four Indigenous-owned pastoral stations in northern WA, including Mt Anderson, Myroodah, Frazier Downs and Bohemia Downs.

KAPCO provides an avenue for Indigenous people to gain training, skills and employment on country.

NFF President David Jochinke said it was a very competitive selection process for the 2025 cohort.

“These twelve women are the cream of the crop, and we congratulate them for taking the time and effort to further their leadership skills through this program,” he said.

“The NFF has set a goal to double the number of women in agriculture’s leadership ranks by 2030.

“This program boasts dozens of alumni and is now in its eighth year, a testament to the desire for diversity in ag’s leadership spaces.

“I look forward to seeing these talented professionals thrive in this year’s program.”

Ms Dakin will be joined by Queensland’s Karen Penfold, Courtney Bailey, Vivienne McCollum and Bronwyn Venus, New South Wales’ Nada Sukkarieh, Malinda Newton, Mary Johnson and Georgia Campbell, Northern Territory’s Anna Cochrane, and South Australia’s Mon Saunders.

The flagship initiative was implemented in 2018 to address the under representation of women in agriculture’s leadership ranks.

WA 2024 graduate Ming Fung Chua praised the program for expanding her leadership horizons.

“The program has empowered me to break free from self-imposed limitations, embrace my potential, and build lasting bonds with incredible women who have supported my journey toward personal and professional growth,” she said.