A fleet of harvesters has taken over Perth’s Langley Park in a showcase of cutting-edge agriculture tech ahead of this year’s Dowerin Machinery Field Days. The spectacle started on Wednesday afternoon with a procession of five combine harvesters from the world’s leading brands — John Deere, CLAAS, Case IH, Fendt and New Holland — taking part in a series of dynamic driving formations. A static display will remain in place until Friday morning, with city dwellers able to get a close look from noon to 5pm on Thursday at a dedicated public viewing area. Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said the activation highlighted the significance of the sector to the everyday lives of West Australians by showcasing the technology and innovation powering the grainbelt. “For six decades the Field Days has showcased the latest international farm machinery along with homemade innovations that are world leading in their designs,” she said. “Today’s farm machinery combines advanced engineering and sophisticated ag tech to drive efficiency and productivity to levels even recently thought to be unachievable. “What better way to start the celebrations in our milestone year than with this magnificent display of mighty machines?” Ms Green said bringing five giant harvesters to the CBD was “no mean feat” and thanked the exhibitors and dealerships who helped make it happen. They included Boekeman Machinery, CLAAS Harvest Centre, Agwest Machinery, AFGRI Equipment and McIntosh & Son. Ben Macnamara, chief executive of event partner and Australia’s biggest grain handler CBH Group, said it was important to educate the general public about agriculture’s massive contribution to the State. He said showcasing the scale and innovation of the sector was vital to achieve this. “Western Australia’s grain industry is one of the country’s most important agricultural sectors, and we are proud to operate a world class, efficient grain supply chain for the benefit of WA’s grain grower,” Mr Macnamara said. “Unlocking and promoting new technologies — like those on display in the harvesters — is vital to achieving the ambitious Treasury target for the Australian agricultural sector to reach $100 billion by 2030.” Dowerin Machinery Field Days is a much-loved annual event that brings together the full agriculture supply chain — from agribusiness, to machinery, equipment, livestock, and professional services. This year’s event will be held on August 28 and 29.