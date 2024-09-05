Regular Countryman readers will notice that this edition doesn’t have our usual in-depth coverage of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days. We know the surprise omission will be noted by readers and we wanted to apologise for it and offer up an explanation. Sadly – in a first after decades of reporting on the event for the regional community north of Perth - our team were told that a change to the terms and conditions for ticket holders for the 52nd annual event in Dowerin meant that we were not allowed to use any content gathered at last week’s event without permission. After seeking clarification during our attendance, we were informed by event management that they did “not consent” to the use of photographs or recordings made at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days “in any edition of Countryman”. Our team were obviously disappointed by this decision as we are keenly aware of how important field days are for the communities that host them. It’s why we attend as many as we can and why we heavily support them with not only pre-event coverage, but in-depth post-event coverage, too. It’s a view in which we are joined by WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, who this week told the Countryman that the reporting of news in regional communities was “so important”. “Rural publications not only provide a voice to regional people but cover the events and issues that matter to them,” Ms Jarvis said. “WA’s regions play a vital role in the State’s economy and agriculture is our second biggest export industry after the resources sector. “We should be celebrating the farming community and as a regional resident I would encourage people to tell their stories proudly and pick up their local newspaper.” Durack MP Melissa Price said the Dowerin event was a highlight of the agricultural show calendar not just in her electorate, but the entire State. “I was surprised to hear that there may have been limits imposed on regional papers being able to report on Dowerin Field Days this year,” she told Countryman this week. “It would be a real shame if this important community event was not reported in our regional newspapers. “I believe regional journalism is important as it gives media the opportunity to report on the highs and lows of the regions, with Dowerin Field days certainly being one of the highs.” Deputy WA Liberal leader and Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin, a former journalist, was another who agreed the event was “a highlight on the calendar” for “thousands of West Australians”. “I believe the Dowerin Machinery Field Day has a very bright future,” Mr Martin said. “The field day organisers and volunteers do an exceptional job in putting on a wonderful two-day event and the rural media have been a valuable partner in promoting Dowerin as a significant event. “Agriculture and regional communities have great stories to tell; we need to reach the widest possible audience to hear those stories.” We couldn’t agree more, Steve, and hope to see you all at Dowerin next year. In the meantime, the Countryman team is looking forward to meeting readers at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days this week. We hope our coverage will continue to do these incredibly important events justice. Dowerin Machinery Field Days managing director Danielle Green and Shire of Dowerin president Robert Trepp were approached for comment.