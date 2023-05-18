The Gidgegannup Junior Football Club is celebrating its 30th year with a special focus on the club’s milestone at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day.

Field Day visitors can expect the usual tasty burger as well as a brand new look for the Bulldogs’ club colours.

Club president Nathan Van Beek said they had bought specially designed jumpers for the club’s players this season to celebrate the 30-year achievement and were excited to reveal them during the event.

The Gidgegannup Junior Football Club has three junior teams in the Metro Central WA League, representing years four, five and six, and each have 14 players.

There are also about 40 children involved with Auskick - some of which were invited to put on a game during the half time West Coast Eagles vs Melbourne game at Optus Stadium last month.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved in the club,” Mr Van Beek said.

“There’s a lot happening.

“This year at the Field Day we will be displaying a new banner with our sponsors on it and also a framed 30th year guernsey.”

He said after last year’s field day fundraising success, the club decided to buy more supplies to be able to cater for the demand of its special Bulldog burger, which has an original sauce made by one of the locals and comes with coleslaw.

Last year the club sold out of its 250 Bulldog burgers and 80 bacon and egg burgers by 1pm — raising $1200, which they put to good use.

“This year we are hoping with the extra supplies we can cater until 2.30pm,” Mr Van Beek said.

He said they had been lucky with the position of their display at the field day, which experienced a lot of foot traffic.

“Our prices are also reasonable at $8 a burger and $10 for a burger with a drink,” he said.

“The Field Day is a good fundraising event for us and we have been able to reach our goals and provide each kid with a football during training, as well as other essential equipment.”

Mr Van Beek said the club had a “good support base with great sponsors and a dedicated committee”.

He said he had been involved with the club for six years, but it had been supporting the Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day for longer than that.

The Gidgegannup Junior Football Club is part of the Swan Districts Central Conference competition.

The Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day will be held from 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday, May 28, at the Gidgegannup Showgrounds at 2171 Toodyay Road, Gidgegannup.

Children under the age of 16 can enter the event for free.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased at the gate or online at events.humanitix.com/gidgegannup-small-farm-field-day-bn8ruyjr