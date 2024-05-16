The Forever Project’s Chris Ferriera will be presenting a fire resilience workshop at this year’s Gidgegannup Small Farm Field Day on Sunday, May 26 as part of the FireWise project. It aims to give people vital strategies and techniques to create safer, more sustainable properties when faced with the threat of fire and climate change. Two tours of a newly installed FireWise garden outside the Gidgegannup Country Women’s Association building at 11am and 1pm will be included in the workshop. Mr Ferriera said people could join in and learn fire-wise gardening principles with a real-life example by using the garden as a demonstration and educational piece. The FireWise project aims to build resilience and recovery across WA by teaching people how to create gardens which help communities prepare for fire, as well as rebuilding after one. The project has received Federal funding to install 18 fire-wise gardens in partnership with local governments and key stakeholders across WA. “We aim to develop our fire-wise landscapes across WA in high-profile spaces such as town centres, fire stations, halls, and rec centers,” Mr Ferriera said. “These central spaces will be designed as permanent community fixtures to inspire and encourage change as a focal point for community education. “One of the best planning practices to keep us safe in fire-prone settlements is the integration of fire-wise principles into our landscape design.” These principles include landscapes that effectively resist ember attack and fire creep while maintaining a cool, vegetated landscape. Mr Ferriera said a well-designed and maintained fire-wise garden could help save lives and property from devastating bushfires. A fire-wise property aims to be beautiful, productive, sustainable and safe. Elements of design range from getting the size of your water tank right and plugging up gaps under your house to creating better connections with your neighbours and looking after your mental health. The main FireWise workshop presentation will be held at the Ian Stannard Pavillion at noon.