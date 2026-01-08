The WA Shearing Industry Association will kick off the new year with its 2026 general meeting, open to all interested in the latest updates including the launch of Beyond the Shed. The full-day gathering of shearing contractors and industry representatives will take place at the Ingot Hotel in Belmont on January 17 from 9am-3pm. By expanding employment options, WASIA president Darren Spencer said the new Beyond the Shed program aimed to increase retention rates within the industry and for people living in rural communities. “Beyond the Shed is about keeping skilled people in regional towns,” he said. “It will help retain shearing contractor businesses and teams in their local areas, support regional economies, preserve the social fabric of communities, and ensure vital agricultural services continue.” Also on the agenda will be the WA Roadmap and Future Flock presented by WA-based CSIRO program manager Dr Chris Rodwel,l who was appointed as the transition advocate for the Federal Government’s phase-out of live sheep exports by sea. A mental health toolbox talk will be presented by sHedway charity founder Carol Mudford, who is a registered nurse and wool handler from Dubbo in NSW. She was awarded the Agrifutures rural women’s award last year for her trailblazing work in suicide prevention and mental health awareness within the Australian shearing industry. Other key topics will be presented by Bailiwick Legal, Paybiz, PSC Insurance, and Heiniger. Raffle prizes will be handed out by Top Gun Shearing and Heiniger. The meeting extends a “bring a buddy” shared invitation to all members, and includes morning tea and lunch for a $35 per person contribution. WASIA requests a RSVP with payment online for catering purposes. Event registrations via bit.ly/WASIA_Jan_2026 Beyond.